Rip Current Statement issued for Baldwin Coastal, Mobile Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 08:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-28 08:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Holt THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN HOLT COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 815 AM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
Effective: 2022-04-28 05:33:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-28 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes National Seashore; East Bay Hills; East Bay Interior Valleys; Marin Coastal Range; North Bay Interior Mountains; North Bay Interior Valleys; Sonoma Coastal Range WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts 45 to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...North Bay and interior portions of the East Bay. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will be strongest along the coast, higher terrain, and through coastal gaps or inland passes.
Effective: 2022-04-28 04:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-28 08:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Benton; Buchanan; Delaware; Jones; Linn Small Hail and Heavy Rain Possible Showers and a few storms will persist across the area into the mid morning hours. Heavy downpours and repeated shower activity could lead to heavy rain amounts over an inch and produce ponding of water on roads and in low lying areas. In addition, small hail is possible with the stronger cells.
Effective: 2022-04-28 11:47:00 Expires: 2022-04-28 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Culebra; Mayaguez and Vicinity; North Central; Northeast; Northwest; San Juan and Vicinity HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AST THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 9 to 13 feet. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...The north coast of Puerto Rico and beaches of the northern USVI. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 6 PM AST this evening. For the High Rip Current Risk, through late Friday night. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Effective: 2022-04-28 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-28 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dorchester; Inland Worcester; Maryland Beaches; Somerset; Wicomico INCREASED FIRE DANGER ACROSS LOWER MARYLAND EASTERN SHORE Minimum relative humidity values will decrease to between 20 and 30 percent across portions of the lower Maryland eastern shore this afternoon. West northwest winds will average around 15 mph with gusts 25 to 30 mph. These conditions...along with dry fuels...will result in an increased fire danger today. Residents are urged to exercise caution handling any potential ignition source, including machinery, cigarettes, and matches. Be sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry grasses and tree litter that ignite will have the potential to spread quickly.
Effective: 2022-04-28 10:47:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-28 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AST THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 9 to 13 feet. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...The north coast of Puerto Rico and beaches of the northern USVI. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 6 PM AST this evening. For the High Rip Current Risk, through late Friday night. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Effective: 2022-04-28 05:19:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-28 07:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Adams; Jackson; Juneau; Monroe Spotty Freezing Rain Through Daybreak Showers have developed this morning over portions of central and west-central Wisconsin. With air temperatures at or near freezing in this area, spotty light icing will be possible on mainly colder, elevated surfaces. Road temperatures are sufficiently warm to prevent icing on most pavement, but some bridges and overpasses could be susceptible to icy patches. Slow down and drive with extra caution on wet roads, and remain alert for possible slippery patches.
Effective: 2022-04-29 01:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-29 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Cecil; Central and Southeast Howard; Southeast Harford FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 possible. * WHERE...In Maryland, Cecil, Southeast Harford and Central and Southeast Howard Counties. In Virginia, Central Virginia Blue Ridge, and Eastern Loudoun and Spotsylvania Counties. * WHEN...From late tonight through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Effective: 2022-04-28 04:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-28 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Black Hawk; Bremer; Butler; Cerro Gordo; Emmet; Franklin; Hancock; Kossuth; Palo Alto; Winnebago; Worth Strong Thunderstorms will Continue over Northern Iowa Early this Morning Even though temperatures were quite cool in the middle to upper 30s, scattered thunderstorms are still expected to persist across northern and northeast Iowa early this morning. A few of the stronger storms may produce up to penny sized hail and locally heavy rains with over an inch per hour. Severe weather and any larger hail is not anticipated, but the heavier rain rates may produce ponding water on roads and standing water in ditches and fields. Small hail on roads may make for difficult travel as well.
Effective: 2022-04-28 09:18:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-28 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: District of Columbia ENHANCED THREAT FOR THE SPREAD OF WILDFIRES THIS AFTERNOON Minimum relative humidity values will drop to between 20 and 25 percent across much of Maryland, portions of the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, and portions of northern and central Virginia. Northwest winds will gust frequently between 20 and 30 mph, while the strongest winds will coincide with the lowest relative humidity during the mid to late afternoon hours. Fuel moisture will continue to dry out during this time. The combination of low fuel moisture, low relative humidity, and gusty winds will enhance the threat for the spread of wildfires. Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged during this time. Please refer to your local burn permitting authority on whether you can burn. If you do burn, use extreme caution and ensure fire suppression is readily available.
Effective: 2022-04-29 01:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-28 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Greenbrier; Mercer; Monroe; Summers; Western Greenbrier Elevated Fire Weather Conditions This Afternoon Very dry conditions are expected this afternoon with humidity values under 30 percent. Humidity minimums, as low as 10 to 20 percent, are possible across the Virginia Highlands, and Blue Ridge foothills, between Roanoke and Lynchburg. Wind speeds will be significantly less, compared to Wednesday, but may still gust into the 15 to 20 mph range at times this afternoon. Residents are urged to exercise caution handling any potential ignition source, including machinery, cigarettes, and matches. Be sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry grasses and tree litter that ignite will have the potential to spread quickly.
Effective: 2022-04-29 01:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-29 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Central Virginia Blue Ridge; Eastern Loudoun; Spotsylvania FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 possible. * WHERE...In Maryland, Cecil, Southeast Harford and Central and Southeast Howard Counties. In Virginia, Central Virginia Blue Ridge, and Eastern Loudoun and Spotsylvania Counties. * WHEN...From late tonight through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Effective: 2022-04-28 03:11:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-29 00:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between 30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and 58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra caution. Target Area: Imperial County Southwest WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PDT TONIGHT * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Southwest corner of Imperial County. * WHEN...Until midnight PDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light, unsecured objects may become airborne. Minor tree damage possible.
Effective: 2022-04-29 01:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-29 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Berkeley; Jefferson; Morgan FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING FREEZE WARNING IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 possible. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central and northern Maryland, central, northern, northwest and western Virginia and panhandle West Virginia. * WHEN...From late tonight through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Effective: 2022-04-28 09:48:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-28 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Barbour; McDowell; Northwest Fayette; Northwest Nicholas; Northwest Pocahontas; Northwest Raleigh; Northwest Randolph; Northwest Webster; Southeast Fayette; Southeast Nicholas; Southeast Pocahontas; Southeast Raleigh; Southeast Randolph; Southeast Webster; Taylor; Upshur; Wyoming Elevated Fire Danger Through This Evening Breezy to strong winds, coupled with low humidity, will pose an increased fire risk for this afternoon and evening. Outdoor burning is not recommended today. Wind gusts in the 20 to 25 mph range will diminish to the 10 to 20 mph range through sunset. Remember, West Virginia law prohibits burning in the Spring from 7AM to 5PM...March 1 through May 31. Do use caution if burning this evening.
Effective: 2022-04-28 08:34:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: St. Tammany The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi...Louisiana Pearl River Near Pearl River affecting Pearl River, Hancock and St. Tammany Counties. Pearl River Near Bogalusa affecting Pearl River, Hancock, Washington and St. Tammany Counties. For the Lower Pearl River...including Bogalusa, Pearl River...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River Near Pearl River. * WHEN...Until late Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Lower portions of streets in River Gardens Subdivision will begin to flood. Secondary roads to the river and throughout Honey Island Swamp will remain inundated. Property in the vicinity of the gage is flooded threatening about 20 homes along the left bank. The Bogue Chitto National Wildlife Refuge will be closed to hunting at the 15.5 foot stage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 16.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is cresting near 16.3 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Wednesday afternoon. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 16.3 feet on 12/13/1919. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Effective: 2022-04-29 01:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-29 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Carroll; Frederick; Northern Baltimore; Northwest Harford; Northwest Howard; Northwest Montgomery; Washington FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING FREEZE WARNING IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 possible. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central and northern Maryland, central, northern, northwest and western Virginia and panhandle West Virginia. * WHEN...From late tonight through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Comments / 0