ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Severe Weather Statement issued for Jim Hogg by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-25 20:46:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Black Hawk, Bremer, Butler, Cerro Gordo, Emmet, Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 04:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-28 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Black Hawk; Bremer; Butler; Cerro Gordo; Emmet; Franklin; Hancock; Kossuth; Palo Alto; Winnebago; Worth Strong Thunderstorms will Continue over Northern Iowa Early this Morning Even though temperatures were quite cool in the middle to upper 30s, scattered thunderstorms are still expected to persist across northern and northeast Iowa early this morning. A few of the stronger storms may produce up to penny sized hail and locally heavy rains with over an inch per hour. Severe weather and any larger hail is not anticipated, but the heavier rain rates may produce ponding water on roads and standing water in ditches and fields. Small hail on roads may make for difficult travel as well.
BLACK HAWK COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Anne Arundel, Calvert, Carroll, Central and Eastern Allegany by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 09:18:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-28 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Anne Arundel; Calvert; Carroll; Central and Eastern Allegany; Central and Southeast Howard; Central and Southeast Montgomery; Charles; Frederick; Northern Baltimore; Northwest Harford; Northwest Howard; Northwest Montgomery; Prince Georges; Southeast Harford; Southern Baltimore; St. Marys; Washington ENHANCED THREAT FOR THE SPREAD OF WILDFIRES THIS AFTERNOON Minimum relative humidity values will drop to between 20 and 25 percent across much of Maryland, portions of the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, and portions of northern and central Virginia. Northwest winds will gust frequently between 20 and 30 mph, while the strongest winds will coincide with the lowest relative humidity during the mid to late afternoon hours. Fuel moisture will continue to dry out during this time. The combination of low fuel moisture, low relative humidity, and gusty winds will enhance the threat for the spread of wildfires. Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged during this time. Please refer to your local burn permitting authority on whether you can burn. If you do burn, use extreme caution and ensure fire suppression is readily available.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, MD
News 12

STORM WATCH: Severe storms threat this evening

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says storms this evening could be strong to severe. Temperatures will be in the low-50s. Friday will be mainly sunny with temperatures in the upper-60s. Saturday's forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies with a few afternoon and evening showers. Highs will be...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Hogg
Daily Voice

Severe Storms With Damaging Winds, Downpours, Isolated Tornadoes Will Lead To Temperature Swing

A new storm system with severe thunderstorms will bring downpours, gusty winds and the chance for isolated tornadoes, leading to a big swing in temperatures. Wednesday, March 30 will be mostly cloudy with the high temperature climbing into the mid 40s and calmer winds. There will be a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the mid afternoon, followed by a chance of light rain through the evening and overnight.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Arlington, Falls Church, Alexandria, Clarke, Eastern Loudoun by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 01:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-28 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Arlington, Falls Church, Alexandria; Clarke; Eastern Loudoun; Fairfax; Frederick; King George; Northern Fauquier; Northern Virginia Blue Ridge; Page; Prince William, Manassas, Manassas Park; Rappahannock; Shenandoah; Southern Fauquier; Spotsylvania; Stafford; Warren; Western Loudoun ENHANCED THREAT FOR THE SPREAD OF WILDFIRES THIS AFTERNOON Minimum relative humidity values will drop to between 20 and 25 percent across much of Maryland, portions of the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, and portions of northern and central Virginia. Northwest winds will gust frequently between 20 and 30 mph, while the strongest winds will coincide with the lowest relative humidity during the mid to late afternoon hours. Fuel moisture will continue to dry out during this time. The combination of low fuel moisture, low relative humidity, and gusty winds will enhance the threat for the spread of wildfires. Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged during this time. Please refer to your local burn permitting authority on whether you can burn. If you do burn, use extreme caution and ensure fire suppression is readily available.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather
weather.gov

Freeze Watch issued for Cecil, Central and Southeast Howard, Southeast Harford by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 01:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-29 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Cecil; Central and Southeast Howard; Southeast Harford FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 possible. * WHERE...In Maryland, Cecil, Southeast Harford and Central and Southeast Howard Counties. In Virginia, Central Virginia Blue Ridge, and Eastern Loudoun and Spotsylvania Counties. * WHEN...From late tonight through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
CECIL COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Dorchester, Inland Worcester, Maryland Beaches, Somerset by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-28 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dorchester; Inland Worcester; Maryland Beaches; Somerset; Wicomico INCREASED FIRE DANGER ACROSS LOWER MARYLAND EASTERN SHORE Minimum relative humidity values will decrease to between 20 and 30 percent across portions of the lower Maryland eastern shore this afternoon. West northwest winds will average around 15 mph with gusts 25 to 30 mph. These conditions...along with dry fuels...will result in an increased fire danger today. Residents are urged to exercise caution handling any potential ignition source, including machinery, cigarettes, and matches. Be sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry grasses and tree litter that ignite will have the potential to spread quickly.
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Des Moines by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 04:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. The next statement will be issued later this morning. Target Area: Des Moines The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa Illinois Mississippi River at Gladstone LD18 affecting Henderson and Des Moines Counties. Mississippi River at Burlington affecting Hancock, Henderson, Lee and Des Moines Counties. For the Mississippi River...including Gladstone LD18, Burlington Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Gladstone LD18. * WHEN...Until early Saturday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 4:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 10.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 4:00 AM CDT Thursday was 10.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late tomorrow morning and continue falling to 8.4 feet Wednesday evening. - Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Barbour, McDowell, Northwest Fayette, Northwest Nicholas by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 09:48:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-28 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Barbour; McDowell; Northwest Fayette; Northwest Nicholas; Northwest Pocahontas; Northwest Raleigh; Northwest Randolph; Northwest Webster; Southeast Fayette; Southeast Nicholas; Southeast Pocahontas; Southeast Raleigh; Southeast Randolph; Southeast Webster; Taylor; Upshur; Wyoming Elevated Fire Danger Through This Evening Breezy to strong winds, coupled with low humidity, will pose an increased fire risk for this afternoon and evening. Outdoor burning is not recommended today. Wind gusts in the 20 to 25 mph range will diminish to the 10 to 20 mph range through sunset. Remember, West Virginia law prohibits burning in the Spring from 7AM to 5PM...March 1 through May 31. Do use caution if burning this evening.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Coke, Crockett, Fisher, Haskell, Irion, Jones, Nolan, Sterling by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that there is the potential for critical fire weather conditions. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Coke; Crockett; Fisher; Haskell; Irion; Jones; Nolan; Sterling; Taylor; Tom Green A Fire Weather Watch has been issued for much of the Big Country, Concho Valley, and Crockett country from Friday afternoon through Friday evening .A combination of a very dry air mass, gusty winds, and ongoing drought conditions will lead to the potential for dangerous fire weather conditions on Friday. FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR MUCH OF THE BIG COUNTRY, CONCHO VALLEY, AND CROCKETT COUNTY * WINDS...Southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 6 percent. * FUELS...Dry * IMPACTS...Conditions will be favorable such that if fires develop, they could spread quickly. Burning is therefore discouraged.
COKE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Cecil by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-28 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Cecil RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR LOW HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WINDS FOR CECIL COUNTY IN MARYLAND The National Weather Service in Baltimore MD/Washington has issued a Red Flag Warning for low humidity and gusty winds, which is in effect until 10 PM EDT this evening. * WINDS...Northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 percent. * IMPACTS...Critical fire weather conditions are expected through this evening. All outdoor burning is discouraged, as fires could rapidly spread and become uncontrollable. * FUEL MOISTURE...Around 8 percent.
CECIL COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Alleghany, Ashe, Caswell, Rockingham, Stokes, Surry, Watauga by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 10:17:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-28 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Alleghany; Ashe; Caswell; Rockingham; Stokes; Surry; Watauga; Wilkes; Yadkin Elevated Fire Weather Conditions This Afternoon Very dry conditions are expected this afternoon with humidity values under 30 percent. Humidity minimums, as low as 10 to 20 percent, are possible across the Virginia Highlands, and Blue Ridge foothills, between Roanoke and Lynchburg. Wind speeds will be significantly less, compared to Wednesday, but may still gust into the 15 to 20 mph range at times this afternoon. Residents are urged to exercise caution handling any potential ignition source, including machinery, cigarettes, and matches. Be sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry grasses and tree litter that ignite will have the potential to spread quickly.
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Berkeley, Eastern Grant, Eastern Mineral, Hampshire, Hardy by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 01:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-28 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Berkeley; Eastern Grant; Eastern Mineral; Hampshire; Hardy; Jefferson; Morgan ENHANCED THREAT FOR THE SPREAD OF WILDFIRES THIS AFTERNOON Minimum relative humidity values will drop to between 20 and 25 percent across much of Maryland, portions of the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, and portions of northern and central Virginia. Northwest winds will gust frequently between 20 and 30 mph, while the strongest winds will coincide with the lowest relative humidity during the mid to late afternoon hours. Fuel moisture will continue to dry out during this time. The combination of low fuel moisture, low relative humidity, and gusty winds will enhance the threat for the spread of wildfires. Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged during this time. Please refer to your local burn permitting authority on whether you can burn. If you do burn, use extreme caution and ensure fire suppression is readily available.
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Holt by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 08:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-28 08:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Holt THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN HOLT COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 815 AM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Effingham, Screven by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 10:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-30 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Effingham; Screven FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Savannah River near Clyo. * WHEN...Until Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...At 13.3 feet, one foot of water covers Tom Goethe Road just after the pavement ends. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 915 AM EDT Thursday, the stage was 12.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Friday evening and continue falling to 6.4 feet Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Iron by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 10:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-28 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening by 1000 PM CDT. Target Area: Iron The Flood Advisory is extended for the following rivers in Michigan Paint River at Crystal Falls (Paint) affecting Iron County. .Lack of recent rainfall and a decreasing snow melt will allow the Paint River to continue to fall below bankfull over the next 12 to 24 hours. For the Paint River...including Crystal Falls (Paint)...elevated river levels are forecast. FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt continues. * WHERE...Paint River at Crystal Falls (Paint). * WHEN...Until late this evening. * IMPACTS...At 5.5 feet, 3500 - cfs - River exceeds bankfull stage * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:10 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 5.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 4.3 feet Thursday morning. - Action stage is 5.5 feet. - Flood stage is 7.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
IRON COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Teller County, Rampart Range Including Pikes Peak and Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-29 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Teller County, Rampart Range Including Pikes Peak and Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument; Upper Arkansas River Valley Including Lake County and Chaffee County Red Flag Warning remains in effect from noon to 9 PM MDT today for gusty winds and low relative humidity for fire weather zones 224 and 237, which includes the San Luis Valley and Baca County A Red Flag Warning has been issued for 10 AM to 9 PM MDT on Friday for gusty winds and low relative humidity for fire weather zones 222 and 224 through 237, which includes the San Luis Valley, Fremont County, the Wet and Sangre de Cristo Mountains, the Wet Mountain Valley and all of the southeast plains Fire Weather Watch remains in effect from Friday morning through Friday evening for gusty winds and low relative humidity for fire weather zones 220 and 221, which includes Teller, Lake and Chaffee Counties FIRE WEATHER WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 220...221 * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 220 and 221. * Winds...West 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 14 percent. * Impacts...Conditions may be favorable for rapid rates of fire growth and spread.
CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy