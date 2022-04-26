ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Packers Reportedly Trying to Pry Darren Waller Away from the Raiders

By RaidersBeat.com
raidersbeat.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast week, a Raiders insider speculated that Darren Waller may be entering his final season with the Raiders. This week, it sounds like at least one team is trying to pry Waller away from the Raiders before next year. According to Green Bay insider Aaron Nagler, the Packers have...

www.raidersbeat.com

Comments / 0

The Spun

Look: Rob Gronkowski Sends Message To Tom Brady

Over the weekend, Bucs quarterback Tom Brady received the Laureus Lifetime Achievement Award. An honor given to individuals who’ve made a significant contribution to the world of sports. And when Rob Gronkowski learned of his friend’s latest achievement, he was sure to give Brady a shoutout. “Tom deserves...
NFL
thecomeback.com

Veteran NFL running back announces retirement

Bilal Powell was drafted by the New York Jets, spent his entire NFL career with the New York Jets, and now he will retire as a member of the New York Jets. The veteran running back signed a one-day contract with the franchise on Tuesday and announced his official retirement.
NFL
The Spun

2 NFL Players Reportedly Removed From Draft Boards

A couple of offensive tackles have reportedly been taken off of a few teams’ NFL draft boards as Thursday approaches. According to draft analyst Charlie Campbell, Alabama’s Evan Neal and Central Michigan’s Bernhard Raimann have medical concerns that some teams just can’t move past. WalterFootball.com has...
NFL
NFL Analysis Network

This Steelers-Browns Trade Sends Baker Mayfield To Pittsburgh

It seems like a foregone conclusion that the Cleveland Browns and Baker Mayfield are going to go their separate ways. When that will occur, however, is anyone’s guess. Cleveland doesn’t seem to be in a hurry to trade the former No. 1 overall pick despite there no longer being a need for him on the roster. However, a trade should happen at some point and one team to watch could be the Pittsburgh Steelers.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

ESPN Releases Statement On Kirk Herbstreit Situation

Kirk Herbstreit announced on Monday that he will not attend this year’s NFL Draft because doctors discovered a blood clot in his system. After Herbstreit shared the news on Twitter, ESPN posted a statement supporting the College GameDay anchor. “While we will miss Kirk at the NFL Draft, we...
NFL
The Spun

Packers GM Makes Opinion On Sammy Watkins Very Clear

The Green Bay Packers have a long road ahead to repairing their wide receiver corps after trading Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders and watching Marquez Valdes-Scantling walk in free agency. They took one small step forward by signing Sammy Watkins to a one-year deal. While the former first-round...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Cardinals Have Reportedly Made Decision On Kyler Murray

The Arizona Cardinals and Kyler Murray have not agreed to a long-term contract extension, but the team’s latest decision conceivably buys them some more time to do so. Arizona will pick up Murray’s fifth-year option before the May 6 deadline, which would guarantee him a salary of $28 million in 2023. According to Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic, the two sides are “expected to eventually agree” to a reworked contract extension this summer.
NFL
Hot 104.7

2022 NFL Draft Preview: Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers will certainly be one of the teams to watch throughout this year’s NFL Draft. After trading star wideout Davante Adams to Las Vegas, the Packers have a lot of ammunition in this year’s draft, and many will be curious to see how it is spent later this week and weekend.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Rapoport: Packers “Should Be In the Mix” for Deebo Samuel

The NFL offseason has been flush with star players changing teams. Whether it be a trade or free agency, there has been no shortage of drama surrounding certain NFL stars. One of the latest names to appear in trade rumors is that of Deebo Samuel, the All Pro wide receiver of the San Francisco 49ers. While there are several teams who may desire to trade for the disgruntled wide receiver, the Packers are a team that keeps being brought up. Of course, the Packers lost their own All Pro wide receiver in Davante Adams when he was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders. Today on The Pat McAfee Show, NFL insider Ian Rapoport addressed the Packers and Deebo Samuel rumors.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Packers Are Pursuing Former Pro Bowl Raiders Tight End Via Trade

The Green Bay Packers and Las Vegas Raiders have already made a blockbuster trade this offseason. A little over a month ago, the Packers traded their All-Pro wide receiver to the Raiders for a first and second round pick in this year’s draft. Previously, the team had placed the franchise tag on Adams. Over the course of the last few weeks, new details of their negotiations have emerged. Reportedly, the Packers were willing to pay Adams more money than he got in his new deal with Las Vegas. Adams, however, wanted to play closer to his family. Another detail was that Green Bay wanted Darren Waller in return. League rules, though, forbid a player who has been franchise tagged from being traded for another player. According to sources speaking with Cheesehead TV’s Aaron Nagler, the Packers have not given up trying to acquire the one-time Pro Bowl tight end.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Darren Waller Not Going Anywhere: NFL World Reacts

Earlier this week, trade rumors surfaced involving Darren Waller, suggesting the Las Vegas Raiders could trade the star tight end to the Green Bay Packers. However, a trade will not be happening. Waller said today that the Raiders told him he will not be traded. “They said that’s not a...
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC Sports

Darren Waller: “There’s no trade that’s going to happen”

A recent report suggested that the Raiders may trade tight end Darren Waller to the Packers. In response, Raiders quarterback Derek Carr said there’s “no chance” that will happen. Appearing Wednesday night on CBS Sports Radio with Zach Gelb, Waller basically said the same thing. “I’ve had...
NFL
Yardbarker

Packers Should Trade for Two-Time 700 Yard Receiver

The Green Bay Packers have been in the market for a receiver all off-season. They lost Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling this offseason but brought in Sammy Watkins last week. It was announced that the Giants might be trying to trade former first-round pick Kardarius Toney but reports came out today of them trying to move a receiver the Packers should do their homework on. This is why the Packers SHOULD trade for Darius Slayton.
GREEN BAY, WI

