LCM (50m) Start Times: Prelims – 9 am ET / Finals – 6 pm ET. Despite missing out on qualifying for the Olympic Team in several events last year, Cal’s Trenton Julian had a great summer, swimming lifetime bests in 5 LCM events. Julian has historically raced aggressively, taking races out fast, and holding on as best he can. That strategy has gotten Julian to very fast times, however, as was the case at the Olympic Trials last summer, it often yields to him getting run down on the final lap of a race.

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO