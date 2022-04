SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The people setting up the rides and exhibits at the Santa Barbara Fair & Expo hope visitors will enjoy the nostalgic "Meet Me At The Fair" theme this year. The fair was held last year when things just started to open up during the pandemic, but this year, the fair is The post Santa Barbara Fair & Expo invites people to meet at the fair appeared first on News Channel 3-12.

SANTA BARBARA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO