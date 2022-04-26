ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edinburg, TX

Three arrested for stealing $2M worth of city, private property

By Sydney Hernandez
 2 days ago

EDINBURG, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) – Three men are in jail after a multi-agency investigation found they were tied to a string of thefts totaling millions of dollars.

Edinburg Police Chief, Jaime Ayala says a majority of the $2 million worth of stolen property has been recovered.

Monday afternoon, Daniel Guerra, 32, Juan Guerra III, 18, and Omar Canchola Garcia, 19, were booked and charged for the major theft crimes.

“In Edinburg, we had 4 significant thefts and burglaries involving one of our skate parks that was under construction,” said Chief Ayala, “About $100,000 worth of equipment was stolen from that construction site.”

Those were not the only thefts that happened in connection to the trio.

Police say the two brothers and friend also stole a dulley on April 3 in Hidalgo County.

Then again on April 15, police say they stole from four separate ranches taking tractors, trailers, UTV’s and ATV’s in Hidalgo County.

Brothers, Juan and Daniel Guerra face multiple counts of Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity, Burglary of a Building, and theft.

Garcia faces charges of Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity, two counts of Burglary of a building, and theft.

Weslaco Police say they will also be charging the three criminals with evading arrest after they led police on a high-speed chase.

The evading arrest charge is on top of the burglary and theft charges out of Weslaco.

Pharr Police say they too will be charging the trio for similar crimes that occurred in their area on West Nolana.

“If something is happening in one city, chances are they may be doing the same thing in other cities, so we’re expecting to push forward and hoping to also issue arrest warrants in the near future as well,” said Deputy Chief Juan Gonzalez of the Pharr Police Dept.

The stolen property was recovered from multiple locations in Edinburg, Weslaco, La Feria, Monte Alto, Donna, and Edcouch.

Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra says they believe some of the stolen property came as far as Georgetown.

“We do expect there to be more charges filed,” said Sheriff Guerra.

The Edinburg Police Department, along with the assistance of Weslaco Police, McAllen Police Department, Pharr Police Department, Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS),  and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), participated in the search that spanned over multiple days.

“The number of property that has been stolen, from Hidalgo to Cameron and Willacy County, the fact that we got to dismantle organized crime, and pursue the defendants on this case is great,” said Chief Ayala. “This is a really big case involving property that we’ve been able to recover and we’d like to thank our investigators. For the past several days our investigators have worked tirelessly through the night, all day, working recovering equipment, pulling equipment, loading equipment $2 million worth.”

Edinburg Police Chief Jaime Ayala says there may be more arrests in connection to these crimes in the future and the case may not be fully closed for several months as the investigation continues.

“The investigation is very early, these other agencies will also be pursuing changes, I venture to say there will be other defendants that we will be pursuing,” said Ayala.

Currently, Sergio Hernandez, 31, is also wanted on a state felony of burglary of a building.

Anyone with information on these incidents, the identities, and/or whereabouts of Hernandez is urged to call Edinburg Police at (956)289-7700 or Edinburg Crimestoppers at (956)383-TIPS.

