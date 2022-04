Denmark's season came to an abrupt end Monday as the Danes fell 2-1 to Walton in the Class 7A Elite Eight. “Hats off to Denmark. That's a heck of a team they have. If you were a fan in the stands, this game was something good to watch,” Walton coach Jason Page said. “They have done everything I ask of them, and it’s paying off. We’ve been in this situation so many times this season and we always manage to find a way.”

ALPHARETTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO