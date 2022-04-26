ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weld County, CO

What ever happened with the investigation of North Colorado shootings?

9News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Weld County Sheriff's Office is investigating...

www.9news.com

Comments / 0

Related
KXRM

Pueblo homicide victim identified; investigation continues

UPDATE: The Pueblo County Corner has identified the man shot to death Monday night. According to Coroner Brian Cotter, Ryan Alfred Lucero, 29, died after being shot in the 1400 block of Mandan Place. Lucero’s next-of-kin has been notified. ORIGINAL: PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is investigating a homicide after a man […]
PUEBLO, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Grand Junction’s Third Shooting Incident In Four Days Leaves One Person Dead

Detectives with the Grand Junction Police Department have been busy in recent days investigating three separate shooting incidents - two of them on Horizon Drive. Saturday night, a man was shot and killed at a hotel on Horizon Drive. According to the Grand Junction Police Department, officers were called to the scene in the 700 block of Horizon Drive after receiving a report of a suspicious death. When officers arrived, they found a deceased male with apparent gunshot wounds. Two adult males were arrested in connection with the incident, and the incident is being investigated as a homicide.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
OutThere Colorado

Charred bones found near Colorado campsite, same area where woman disappeared

UPDATE [4:10 PM]: Authorities have identified the remains that were found and determined that they were scattered intentionally by the family of the deceased. No foul play is suspected. Read more here. According to the Saguache County Sheriff's Office, possible human bones were found charred near North Crestone Campground, found along County Road 71 in Crestone. The bones appeared to be burnt or cremated and were mixed with ash. The...
CRESTONE, CO
KXRM

CSPD still searching for answers after finding woman dead inside a motel

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs police continue searching for answers 34 years after a woman was found dead inside a local motel. On April 14, 1988, 29-year-old Carolyn June O’Kelley, nicknamed Dodee, was found dead inside a motel on S. Nevada Avenue. The investigation revealed that O’Kelley was likely stabbed to death. Investigators also believe […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Weld County, CO
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
City
Hudson, CO
Weld County, CO
Crime & Safety
Hudson, CO
Crime & Safety
KXRM

Crime Stoppers searching for wanted street criminals

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals. Jonathan Thomas, 28, is described as a White male, 5’10”, 180 pounds, with a blonde hair and blue eyes. Thomas has a no bond warrant for Homicide which includes, Murder 1 – After Deliberation – Attempted. Elisa […]
PUEBLO, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
TODAY.com

Arby’s manager facing charges after allegedly throwing hot grease on customer

An Alabama Arby's manager is facing criminal charges and a civil lawsuit after she allegedly dumped hot grease on a drive-thru customer, leaving the victim with severe burns. On Saturday, the Hueytown Police department posted a press release on its Facebook page that said officers had responded to a report of an altercation between an employee and a customer at a local Arby’s.
HUEYTOWN, AL
KKTV

Colorado authorities ask for help identifying person ‘prowling’ with a gun outside of a home

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Investigators in Weld County are asking for help with identifying a person caught on camera outside of a home while armed with a gun. The Weld County Sheriff’s Office shared a video of the suspect with the public on Monday. The incident in question happened this past weekend in an area close to Keenesburg. The small town is northeast of Denver. Deputies were called to the area about an armed man “prowling” in cars. Residents told deputies they went out the next morning and found someone had been inside two unlocked vehicles.
WELD COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Man trapped overnight after vehicle goes down embankment in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- An elderly man was trapped in his vehicle all night after driving through a fence and crashing down an embankment. At around 7 a.m., Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) responded to the call about a traffic accident at 555 E. Pikes Peak Ave. behind the Catalyst Campus. Officials believe the The post Man trapped overnight after vehicle goes down embankment in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Community gathers to honor two teens who died in Pueblo crash Saturday

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Friends and family of the two teens who were killed in a car crash early Saturday morning gathered at the crash site Sunday night to honor their legacies. The Pueblo County Coroner confirmed the identities of the teens Sunday as Brianna Gallegos, 15, and Michael Gerling, 17. Pueblo Police released limited The post Community gathers to honor two teens who died in Pueblo crash Saturday appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy