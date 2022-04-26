What ever happened with the investigation of North Colorado shootings?

UPDATE: The Pueblo County Corner has identified the man shot to death Monday night. According to Coroner Brian Cotter, Ryan Alfred Lucero, 29, died after being shot in the 1400 block of Mandan Place. Lucero’s next-of-kin has been notified. ORIGINAL: PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is investigating a homicide after a man […]
Detectives with the Grand Junction Police Department have been busy in recent days investigating three separate shooting incidents - two of them on Horizon Drive. Saturday night, a man was shot and killed at a hotel on Horizon Drive. According to the Grand Junction Police Department, officers were called to the scene in the 700 block of Horizon Drive after receiving a report of a suspicious death. When officers arrived, they found a deceased male with apparent gunshot wounds. Two adult males were arrested in connection with the incident, and the incident is being investigated as a homicide.
UPDATE [4:10 PM]: Authorities have identified the remains that were found and determined that they were scattered intentionally by the family of the deceased. No foul play is suspected. Read more here.
According to the Saguache County Sheriff's Office, possible human bones were found charred near North Crestone Campground, found along County Road 71 in Crestone. The bones appeared to be burnt or cremated and were mixed with ash.
The...
COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs police continue searching for answers 34 years after a woman was found dead inside a local motel. On April 14, 1988, 29-year-old Carolyn June O’Kelley, nicknamed Dodee, was found dead inside a motel on S. Nevada Avenue. The investigation revealed that O’Kelley was likely stabbed to death. Investigators also believe […]
PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals. Jonathan Thomas, 28, is described as a White male, 5’10”, 180 pounds, with a blonde hair and blue eyes. Thomas has a no bond warrant for Homicide which includes, Murder 1 – After Deliberation – Attempted. Elisa […]
The suspicious object, responsible for the Friday night closure of a large portion of US 36 and the subsequent evacuations of several nearby residences, was identified over the weekend by the Boulder County Regional Bomb Team.
Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
According to Mesa County Sheriff's Office, a climber died in Colorado after taking a fall that was reportedly about 30 feet on April 20. Investigated as an 'unattended death,' the report of the accident was received at 10:45 PM that night. The deceased climber, later identified as 19-year-old Jonathan Wernke,...
An Alabama Arby's manager is facing criminal charges and a civil lawsuit after she allegedly dumped hot grease on a drive-thru customer, leaving the victim with severe burns. On Saturday, the Hueytown Police department posted a press release on its Facebook page that said officers had responded to a report of an altercation between an employee and a customer at a local Arby’s.
WELD COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Investigators in Weld County are asking for help with identifying a person caught on camera outside of a home while armed with a gun. The Weld County Sheriff’s Office shared a video of the suspect with the public on Monday. The incident in question happened this past weekend in an area close to Keenesburg. The small town is northeast of Denver. Deputies were called to the area about an armed man “prowling” in cars. Residents told deputies they went out the next morning and found someone had been inside two unlocked vehicles.
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- An elderly man was trapped in his vehicle all night after driving through a fence and crashing down an embankment. At around 7 a.m., Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) responded to the call about a traffic accident at 555 E. Pikes Peak Ave. behind the Catalyst Campus. Officials believe the
Video obtained by the Problem Solvers shows a man punching a woman, stomping on her chest, dragging her off of an RTD bus by her ankle and leaving her to die last year – and no one did anything to stop it.
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Friends and family of the two teens who were killed in a car crash early Saturday morning gathered at the crash site Sunday night to honor their legacies. The Pueblo County Coroner confirmed the identities of the teens Sunday as Brianna Gallegos, 15, and Michael Gerling, 17. Pueblo Police released limited
