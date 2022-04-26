ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wet Weather on the Way

By Cesar Cornejo
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 2 days ago
We start off our Tuesday a bit on the mild side with temperatures in the mid 50s with some patchy fog. This is all ahead of the cold front that moves in and brings us our chance for some showers. This system will not be the wettest but there will be enough moisture for some afternoon and evening showers. Despite the cold front moving into our area, our highs will be in the low 70s and upper 60s. The warm stretch unfortunately ends as the next few days will be in the 60s as we finish up the rest of the work week. Winds will also be on the stronger side over Wednesday and Thursday. The bright side of the second half of the week is that sunshine will be plentiful. Heading into the weekend, temperatures get back to the average but cloud cover also begins to increase as well. There are signs of more showers to be had for the second half of the day on Sunday that linger into Monday as well.

Stay Tuned!

WMAR

Tonight Patchy fog after 2am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.
Tuesday Showers likely, mainly between 2pm and 3pm. Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. Light north wind becoming northwest 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday Night Isolated showers before 2am. Cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 45. Northwest wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy, with a northwest wind 13 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.
Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 36. Northwest wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Thursday Sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy.
Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 36.
Friday Sunny, with a high near 64.
Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 40.
Saturday Sunny, with a high near 67.
Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 44.
Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.
Sunday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Monday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

#North Wind#East Wind
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

