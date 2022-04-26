US State Department: $165 million in Warsaw Pact ammunition approved for sale

Russia’s stretched military is reportedly sending soldiers to fight in Ukraine with weapons developed in the late 19th century.Conscripts in the Russian-backed Donbas region are said to have been dispatched into front-line fighting with a rifle called a Mosin, with the Kremlin relying on weapons stocks dating to the Second World War. Vladimir Putin’s forces have struggled against fierce Ukrainian resistance and a steady supply of modern weaponry from Western allies.After nearly six weeks of war, Moscow has claimed only limited territorial gains and while notching up significant losses in terms of vehicles, weapons and troops.Nato estimates that up...

