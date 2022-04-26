ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

US State Department: $165 million in Warsaw Pact ammunition approved for sale

wmar2news
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WASHINGTON) -- The U.S. State Department says it has approved the sale of $165 million in legacy Warsaw Pact ammunition and other non-standard ammunition to Ukraine to help in...

www.wmar2news.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Russian officer: Missile to carry several hypersonic weapons

MOSCOW (AP) — A new Russian intercontinental ballistic missile is capable of carrying several hypersonic weapons, a senior Russian military officer said Sunday. Col. Gen. Sergei Karakayev, the commander of the Russian military’s Strategic Missile Forces, said in televised remarks that the new Sarmat ICBM is designed to carry several Avangard hypersonic glide vehicles.
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us State Department#Warsaw Pact#The U S State Department#The State Department
Daily Mail

Two Russian fighter jets that violated Swedish airspace earlier this month 'were equipped with NUKES with the aim of scaring Stockholm' after Putin had threatened military action if Sweden or Finland joined NATO

Two Russian planes that violated Swedish airspace earlier this month were equipped with nuclear weapons, it has emerged. The flyover near the island of Gotland on March 2 was a deliberate act designed to intimidate Sweden, according to Swedish news channel TV4 Nyheterna. A total of four planes had taken...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Daily Mail

Jacinda Ardern finally steps up and sends Ukraine millions in weapons and ammunition on board a New Zealand air force plane

New Zealand is sending a cargo plane and 50 defence force personnel to bolster Ukraine's war effort against Russia. Jacinda Ardern on Tuesday announced the Kiwi government will also hand over $13 million worth of weapons, ammunition and high-tech satellite intelligence equipment. The prime minister previously refrained from supplying military...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Country With the Largest Navy

As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine enters its second month, satellite imagery has confirmed that Ukraine recently sunk a Russian Navy ship that was docked at the Russian-occupied port of Berdyansk, 50 miles west of Mariupol. Two smaller Russian ships fled the scene of the attack – one of them on fire. Although it is unclear […]
MILITARY
The Independent

Russia deploying soldiers ‘as old as 60 and giving conscripts 19th century rifles’

Russia’s stretched military is reportedly sending soldiers to fight in Ukraine with weapons developed in the late 19th century.Conscripts in the Russian-backed Donbas region are said to have been dispatched into front-line fighting with a rifle called a Mosin, with the Kremlin relying on weapons stocks dating to the Second World War. Vladimir Putin’s forces have struggled against fierce Ukrainian resistance and a steady supply of modern weaponry from Western allies.After nearly six weeks of war, Moscow has claimed only limited territorial gains and while notching up significant losses in terms of vehicles, weapons and troops.Nato estimates that up...
MILITARY
The Guardian

Video appears to show Ukrainian soldiers shooting Russian prisoner of war

Soldiers fighting for Ukraine appear to shoot a Russian prisoner of war outside a village west of Kyiv in a video posted online. The footage was originally shared on social media app Telegram. The New York Times said it had verified the video and the BBC said it had confirmed the location north of the town of Dmytrivka and found satellite images showing bodies on the ground.
MILITARY
97.1 FM Talk

Russia warns of nuclear war

In an interview with Russian TV, Sergei Lavrov said that Russia is essentially at war with NATO. This rhetoric has some worried that Russia may use nuclear weapons in Ukraine. Lt. Col. Dakota Wood weighed in on the likelihood of this happening.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy