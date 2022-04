The Boston Celtics have clinched their spot in the Eastern Conference semifinals after their 116-112 win over the Brooklyn Nets in Game 4 of their best-of-seven series. Jayson Tatum was fantastic for Boston finishing the win with 29 points, five assists and three rebounds to lead the way for the Celtics. In the end, Tatum's effort coupled with the rest of the contributions from the Celtics were enough to hold off Kevin Durant's monster game for the Nets as he finished with 39 points, nine assists and seven rebounds in the loss.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO