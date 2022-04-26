ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg County, SC

U-Haul passenger dies after chase in Spartanburg Co.

By Kelci O&#039;Donnell, Robert Cox
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gJcR5_0fK3eSWQ00

SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – A man died Monday afternoon after deputies said he ran following an attempted traffic stop and chase in Spartanburg County.

“It was wild out here,” said Ronald Kendrick, Spartanburg County resident.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, deputies attempted to stop a U-Haul truck on Asheville Highway near Geddes Street around 2:20 p.m. for a traffic violation.

The sheriff’s office said the vehicle failed to stop and was chased until it pulled into the Villas at Lawson Creek apartments.

“I heard a loud engine and I looked out and a U-Haul came by our apartment complex with a bunch of squad cars behind it,” explained Kendrick.

Deputies said the driver was taken into custody but the passenger, 55-year-old Richard Scott Turner, ran to the back of the apartment complex and into the back yard of a home on Bondale Drive where he was then taken into custody.

“I went outside and officers were running down our breezeway to the back of the apartment complex, back there,” said Kendrick. “I went out there and they were all surrounding this U-Haul and they had one guy in cuffs.”

Deputies said Turner then became unresponsive. According to the Sheriff’s Office, they administered CPR and several doses of Narcan but they were unable to revive him.

“They were on it. They were making sure people stayed back,” said Kendrick.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office identified Turner. There’s no word yet on his cause of death.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division was notified and will be taking over the investigation, the sheriff’s office said.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Spartanburg County, SC
City
Spartanburg, SC
Spartanburg County, SC
Crime & Safety
WSPA 7News

4 more arrested in drug trafficking investigation

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Four more people are facing drug charges following an ongoing investigation in Buncombe County. We previously reported on February 18 that Dennis Gates Miller and Hope Elizabeth Baker were facing multiple gun and drug charges following a weeks-long investigation. According to the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office, Miller and Gates were […]
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

Person dies in fall from South Carolina bridge

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — A person died Saturday night after falling off a bridge in Greenville, authorities said. Greenville police were called at 9:08 p.m. to the Liberty Bridge in Falls Park in Greenville. The death was confirmed by the Greenville County Coroner’s Office. Details are limited at this time. Stay with 7NEWS for updates.
GREENVILLE, SC
WSPA 7News

12 charged in copper wire theft ring in Buncombe Co.

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – 12 people have been charged in a copper wire theft ring in Buncombe County. According to the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office, during a months-long investigation involving multiple law enforcement agencies, deputies learned that 12 people were stealing copper communication wire in Buncombe County and selling it to scrap yards across […]
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U Haul#Spartanburg Co#Sc#The Sheriff S Office#Cpr
WSPA 7News

Man charged with shooting woman, leaving her in ditch

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested following a shooting that left a woman in a ditch. According to Newberry County Sheriff’s Office, 20-year-old Henry Khalik Richardson of Newberry was charged Wednesday with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. Deputies said a woman called around […]
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSPA 7News

2 teens, 2 adults arrested with multiple charges

RUTHERFORDTON, N.C. (WSPA) – Two teens and two adults were arrested Monday for multiple crimes. According to Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, the patrol division responded in the early morning to a reference of suspicious subjects in the area of Old Gilberttown Road. A deputy noticed a Dodge truck driving without their lights on, authorities said. […]
RUTHERFORDTON, NC
WSPA 7News

14-year-old dies after water rescue in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A 14-year-old died after being rescued from the ocean in Myrtle Beach April 15, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office. Andrea Renee Brown, 14, of Four Oaks, North Carolina, was pulled out of the water near 74th Avenue North, according to the coroner’s office. Brown died Monday at MUSC […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy