U-Haul passenger dies after chase in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – A man died Monday afternoon after deputies said he ran following an attempted traffic stop and chase in Spartanburg County.

“It was wild out here,” said Ronald Kendrick, Spartanburg County resident.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, deputies attempted to stop a U-Haul truck on Asheville Highway near Geddes Street around 2:20 p.m. for a traffic violation.

The sheriff’s office said the vehicle failed to stop and was chased until it pulled into the Villas at Lawson Creek apartments.

“I heard a loud engine and I looked out and a U-Haul came by our apartment complex with a bunch of squad cars behind it,” explained Kendrick.

Deputies said the driver was taken into custody but the passenger, 55-year-old Richard Scott Turner, ran to the back of the apartment complex and into the back yard of a home on Bondale Drive where he was then taken into custody.

“I went outside and officers were running down our breezeway to the back of the apartment complex, back there,” said Kendrick. “I went out there and they were all surrounding this U-Haul and they had one guy in cuffs.”

Deputies said Turner then became unresponsive. According to the Sheriff’s Office, they administered CPR and several doses of Narcan but they were unable to revive him.

“They were on it. They were making sure people stayed back,” said Kendrick.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office identified Turner. There’s no word yet on his cause of death.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division was notified and will be taking over the investigation, the sheriff’s office said.

