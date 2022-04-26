ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hidalgo County, TX

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hidalgo, Starr by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-25 20:46:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Small hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Holt by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 08:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-28 08:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Holt THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN HOLT COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 815 AM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
HOLT COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Hampton, Jasper by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 10:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-30 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Hampton; Jasper FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Savannah River near Clyo. * WHEN...Until Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...At 13.3 feet, one foot of water covers Tom Goethe Road just after the pavement ends. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 915 AM EDT Thursday, the stage was 12.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Friday evening and continue falling to 6.4 feet Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Effingham, Screven by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 10:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-30 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Effingham; Screven FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Savannah River near Clyo. * WHEN...Until Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...At 13.3 feet, one foot of water covers Tom Goethe Road just after the pavement ends. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 915 AM EDT Thursday, the stage was 12.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Friday evening and continue falling to 6.4 feet Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Hancock, Henderson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 04:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. The next statement will be issued later this morning. Target Area: Hancock; Henderson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa Illinois Mississippi River at Gladstone LD18 affecting Henderson and Des Moines Counties. Mississippi River at Burlington affecting Hancock, Henderson, Lee and Des Moines Counties. For the Mississippi River...including Gladstone LD18, Burlington Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Burlington. * WHEN...Until Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Water affects low lying buildings and homes in Montrose and Niota. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 4:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 15.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 4:00 AM CDT Thursday was 15.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 13.7 feet Wednesday evening. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
HANCOCK COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Des Moines, Lee by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 04:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. The next statement will be issued later this morning. Target Area: Des Moines; Lee The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa Illinois Mississippi River at Gladstone LD18 affecting Henderson and Des Moines Counties. Mississippi River at Burlington affecting Hancock, Henderson, Lee and Des Moines Counties. For the Mississippi River...including Gladstone LD18, Burlington Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Burlington. * WHEN...Until Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Water affects low lying buildings and homes in Montrose and Niota. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 4:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 15.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 4:00 AM CDT Thursday was 15.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 13.7 feet Wednesday evening. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
DES MOINES COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for St. Tammany, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 08:34:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: St. Tammany; Washington The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi...Louisiana Pearl River Near Pearl River affecting Pearl River, Hancock and St. Tammany Counties. Pearl River Near Bogalusa affecting Pearl River, Hancock, Washington and St. Tammany Counties. For the Lower Pearl River...including Bogalusa, Pearl River...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River Near Bogalusa. * WHEN...Until Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Woodlands and crop acreage along the river will be flooded. The Bogue Chitto Wildlife Management area will be inundated with water in recreational camps and over access roads. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 20.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage by next Tuesday. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 20.7 feet on 05/02/1997. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Bent County Including Las Animas by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-29 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Bent County Including Las Animas; Crowley County Including Ordway; Eastern Las Animas County Including Pinon Canyon; Fremont County Including Canon City, Howard, Texas Creek; Huerfano County Including Walsenburg; Kiowa County Including Eads; Northern El Paso County Including Monument and Black Forest; Otero County Including La Junta and Western Comanche Grasslands; Prowers County Including Lamar; Pueblo County Including Pueblo; Southern El Paso County Including Fort Carson and Colorado Springs; Southern Front Range Including Sangre De Cristo Mountains, Wet Mountains, La Veta Pass; Western Las Animas County Including Trinidad and Thatcher Red Flag Warning remains in effect from noon to 9 PM MDT today for gusty winds and low relative humidity for fire weather zones 224 and 237, which includes the San Luis Valley and Baca County A Red Flag Warning has been issued for 10 AM to 9 PM MDT on Friday for gusty winds and low relative humidity for fire weather zones 222 and 224 through 237, which includes the San Luis Valley, Fremont County, the Wet and Sangre de Cristo Mountains, the Wet Mountain Valley and all of the southeast plains Fire Weather Watch remains in effect from Friday morning through Friday evening for gusty winds and low relative humidity for fire weather zones 220 and 221, which includes Teller, Lake and Chaffee Counties RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 9 PM MDT FRIDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 222...225...226 227...228...229...230...231...232...233...234...235 AND 236 The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 10 AM to 9 PM MDT Friday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 222...225...226...227 228...229...230...231...232...233...234...235 and 236. * Winds...Northwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 8 percent. * Impacts...Conditions may be favorable for rapid rates of fire growth and spread.
BENT COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Baraga, Houghton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 10:46:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-29 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by Friday evening at 800 PM EDT. Target Area: Baraga; Houghton The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Michigan Sturgeon River near Chassell affecting Houghton and Baraga Counties. .With no recent rainfall, diminished snowmelt, and decreased releases upstream from Prickett Dam, river levels will continue to fall slowly. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Sturgeon River near Chassell. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 10.5 feet, The river begins to overflow onto Sturgeon River Road...Rajala Road...and Aho Road * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 10.9 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:30 AM EDT Thursday was 11.0 feet. - Forecast...No forecast is available for this location. - Flood stage is 10.5 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 11.0 feet on 04/08/1999. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BARAGA COUNTY, MI

