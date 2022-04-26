Flood Warning issued for Johnson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 21:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-26 17:08:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be...
UPDATE 3:20 p.m. Thursday: A high wind warning now replaces one of the high wind watches and wind advisories also have been issued for some counties in our area. The story below has been updated to reflect the changes. . . . By SALINA POST. Multiple wind-related notifications have been...
(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
(KY3) - The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Tornado Warning for a few counties Friday evening in northwest Arkansas. During a tornado warning, a tornado has been sighted or indicated by weather radar and there is imminent danger to life and property. If you’re in the area of a tornado warning, seek shelter immediately.
(KTTS News) — It’ll be nice and sunny today, followed by showers and storms starting tomorrow and lasting into the weekend. We could get up to a half an inch of rain Thursday. Strong to severe storms are possible Friday afternoon and evening. Hail, strong winds, flooding, and...
NOAA - NWS Weather Forecast. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) - National Weather Service (NWS) on Monday, April 25, issued its latest weather forecast from Tuesday to Thursday, April 26 to April 28, highlighting the winter-like weather conditions in the Pacific Northwest and the severe weather in the Midwest.
UPDATE 9 p.m. Friday: The National Weather Service has moved more counties under high wind warnings. See your county below. UPDATE 4 p.m. Friday: The National Weather Service has adjusted the wind advisories, added to the high wind warnings, and dropped the high wind watches in our area. . ....
Freeze warnings and frost advisories are posted for much of the region as temperatures will drop close to or below 32 degrees overnight. Storm Watch Team meteorologist Lauren Due says flowering plants or tender vegetation should be covered up. Heavy rain, thunder and gusty winds expected Monday night until early...
Effective: 2022-04-28 10:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-30 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening by 1000 PM CDT /1100 PM EDT/. Target Area: Dickinson; Marquette The Flood Advisory is extended for the following rivers in Michigan Michigamme River near Witch Lake affecting Marquette and Dickinson Counties. .Lack of recent rainfall and a decreasing snow melt will allow the Michigamme River to continue to fall. For the Michigamme River...including Witch Lake...elevated river levels are forecast. FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt continues. * WHERE...Michigamme River near Witch Lake. * WHEN...Until early Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...At 8.5 feet, Water begins to cover County Road LG 2.6 miles northwest of M-95 * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:10 AM CDT Thursday /10:10 AM EDT Thursday/ the stage was 8.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 8.5 feet Friday night. - Action stage is 8.5 feet. - Flood stage is 9.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Effective: 2022-04-28 10:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-29 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued late tonight by 1200 AM EDT. Target Area: Baraga; Houghton The Flood Advisory is extended for the following rivers in Michigan Sturgeon River near Alston affecting Houghton and Baraga Counties. .With no recent rainfall, diminished snowmelt, and decreased releases from Prickett Dam, river levels will continue to fall slowly. For the Sturgeon River...including Alston...elevated river levels are forecast. FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt continues. * WHERE...Sturgeon River near Alston. * WHEN...Until tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...At 8.0 feet, Homes and structures along the low lying areas and numerous roads become impacted by flood water. In Houghton County...Sturgeon River Road...Aho Road...and Rajala Road are impacted. In Baraga County...Sturgeon Road...Halonen Road and Usitalo Road are impacted. Along Froberg Road...Tahtinen Road Irwin Road...Oliver Road...and Shirley Road are impacted. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 7.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 7.4 feet Friday morning. - Action stage is 7.5 feet. - Flood stage is 8.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Effective: 2022-04-28 08:47:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-28 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Belmont; Carroll; Columbiana; Coshocton; Guernsey; Harrison; Jefferson; Monroe; Muskingum; Noble; Tuscarawas FREEZE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING Temperatures will warm into the 50s today for most areas. 40s in the higher terrain.
Effective: 2022-04-28 08:47:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-28 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Allegheny; Armstrong; Beaver; Butler; Fayette; Fayette Ridges; Greene; Indiana; Lawrence; Washington; Westmoreland; Westmoreland Ridges FREEZE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING Temperatures will warm into the 50s today for most areas. 40s in the higher terrain.
Effective: 2022-04-28 08:47:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-28 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Brooke; Eastern Preston; Hancock; Marion; Marshall; Monongalia; Ohio; Preston; Ridges of Eastern Monongalia and Northwestern Preston; Western Tucker; Wetzel FREEZE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING Temperatures will warm into the 50s today for most areas. 40s in the higher terrain.
Effective: 2022-04-29 01:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-29 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Berkeley; Jefferson; Morgan FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING FREEZE WARNING IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 possible. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central and northern Maryland, central, northern, northwest and western Virginia and panhandle West Virginia. * WHEN...From late tonight through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Effective: 2022-04-29 01:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-29 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Cecil; Central and Southeast Howard; Southeast Harford FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 possible. * WHERE...In Maryland, Cecil, Southeast Harford and Central and Southeast Howard Counties. In Virginia, Central Virginia Blue Ridge, and Eastern Loudoun and Spotsylvania Counties. * WHEN...From late tonight through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Effective: 2022-04-28 08:49:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-28 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Barbour; Braxton; Calhoun; Clay; Doddridge; Gilmer; Harrison; Jackson; Lewis; Northwest Fayette; Northwest Nicholas; Northwest Randolph; Northwest Webster; Pleasants; Ritchie; Roane; Taylor; Tyler; Upshur; Wirt; Wood FREEZE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING Temperatures across the area have risen above freezing this morning and will continue to rise over the next few hours. Frost and freeze conditions no longer pose a concern for today.
Effective: 2022-04-28 10:47:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-28 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AST THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 9 to 13 feet. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...The north coast of Puerto Rico and beaches of the northern USVI. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 6 PM AST this evening. For the High Rip Current Risk, through late Friday night. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
A "red flag" warning continues throughout the end of the week in New Jersey out of concern that dry conditions with gusty winds could make what ordinarily would be common brush fires spread faster.That means watching your butts, smokers. And no campfires, bonfires or charcoal cookouts.A hazardous w…
Effective: 2022-04-29 01:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-29 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Carroll; Frederick; Northern Baltimore; Northwest Harford; Northwest Howard; Northwest Montgomery; Washington FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING FREEZE WARNING IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 possible. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central and northern Maryland, central, northern, northwest and western Virginia and panhandle West Virginia. * WHEN...From late tonight through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Comments / 0