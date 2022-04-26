Flood Warning issued for Johnson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 10:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-29 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued late tonight by 1200 AM EDT. Target Area: Baraga; Houghton The Flood Advisory is extended for the following rivers in Michigan Sturgeon River near Alston affecting Houghton and Baraga Counties. .With no recent rainfall, diminished snowmelt, and decreased releases from Prickett Dam, river levels will continue to fall slowly. For the Sturgeon River...including Alston...elevated river levels are forecast. FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt continues. * WHERE...Sturgeon River near Alston. * WHEN...Until tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...At 8.0 feet, Homes and structures along the low lying areas and numerous roads become impacted by flood water. In Houghton County...Sturgeon River Road...Aho Road...and Rajala Road are impacted. In Baraga County...Sturgeon Road...Halonen Road and Usitalo Road are impacted. Along Froberg Road...Tahtinen Road Irwin Road...Oliver Road...and Shirley Road are impacted. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 7.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 7.4 feet Friday morning. - Action stage is 7.5 feet. - Flood stage is 8.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

BARAGA COUNTY, MI ・ 6 HOURS AGO