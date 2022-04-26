ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hidalgo County, TX

Flood Advisory issued for Hidalgo, Starr by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-25 20:46:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding....

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Kanawha, Northwest Raleigh, Wyoming by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 05:26:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-28 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Kanawha; Northwest Raleigh; Wyoming FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 could still result in frost formation in normally colder low spots, depending upon the patchy, varying cloud cover. * WHERE...Wyoming, Kanawha and Northwest Raleigh Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for St. Tammany by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 08:34:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: St. Tammany The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi...Louisiana Pearl River Near Pearl River affecting Pearl River, Hancock and St. Tammany Counties. Pearl River Near Bogalusa affecting Pearl River, Hancock, Washington and St. Tammany Counties. For the Lower Pearl River...including Bogalusa, Pearl River...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River Near Pearl River. * WHEN...Until late Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Lower portions of streets in River Gardens Subdivision will begin to flood. Secondary roads to the river and throughout Honey Island Swamp will remain inundated. Property in the vicinity of the gage is flooded threatening about 20 homes along the left bank. The Bogue Chitto National Wildlife Refuge will be closed to hunting at the 15.5 foot stage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 16.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is cresting near 16.3 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Wednesday afternoon. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 16.3 feet on 12/13/1919. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Imperial County Southwest by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 03:11:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-29 00:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between 30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and 58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra caution. Target Area: Imperial County Southwest WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PDT TONIGHT * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Southwest corner of Imperial County. * WHEN...Until midnight PDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light, unsecured objects may become airborne. Minor tree damage possible.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Hancock, Henderson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 04:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. The next statement will be issued later this morning. Target Area: Hancock; Henderson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa Illinois Mississippi River at Gladstone LD18 affecting Henderson and Des Moines Counties. Mississippi River at Burlington affecting Hancock, Henderson, Lee and Des Moines Counties. For the Mississippi River...including Gladstone LD18, Burlington Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Burlington. * WHEN...Until Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Water affects low lying buildings and homes in Montrose and Niota. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 4:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 15.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 4:00 AM CDT Thursday was 15.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 13.7 feet Wednesday evening. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
HANCOCK COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-28 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Check lake conditions before heading out and be prepared for a sudden increase in winds and wave heights. Consider postponing boating activities on the lake until a day with less wind. Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR LAKE TAHOE * WHAT...West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. Waves 1 to 3 feet. * WHERE...Greater Lake Tahoe Area. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 8 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Small boats, kayaks, and paddle boards will be prone to capsizing and should remain off lake waters until conditions improve.
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 10:47:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-28 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AST THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 9 to 13 feet. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...The north coast of Puerto Rico and beaches of the northern USVI. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 6 PM AST this evening. For the High Rip Current Risk, through late Friday night. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Holt by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 08:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-28 08:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Holt THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN HOLT COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 815 AM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
HOLT COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Hampton, Jasper by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 10:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-30 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Hampton; Jasper FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Savannah River near Clyo. * WHEN...Until Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...At 13.3 feet, one foot of water covers Tom Goethe Road just after the pavement ends. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 915 AM EDT Thursday, the stage was 12.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Friday evening and continue falling to 6.4 feet Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Adams, Jackson, Juneau, Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 05:19:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-28 07:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Adams; Jackson; Juneau; Monroe Spotty Freezing Rain Through Daybreak Showers have developed this morning over portions of central and west-central Wisconsin. With air temperatures at or near freezing in this area, spotty light icing will be possible on mainly colder, elevated surfaces. Road temperatures are sufficiently warm to prevent icing on most pavement, but some bridges and overpasses could be susceptible to icy patches. Slow down and drive with extra caution on wet roads, and remain alert for possible slippery patches.
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Effingham, Screven by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 10:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-30 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Effingham; Screven FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Savannah River near Clyo. * WHEN...Until Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...At 13.3 feet, one foot of water covers Tom Goethe Road just after the pavement ends. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 915 AM EDT Thursday, the stage was 12.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Friday evening and continue falling to 6.4 feet Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Blowing Dust Advisory issued for Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-28 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be prepared for sudden decreases in visibility to less than 1 mile, and even briefly down to a few hundred yards. If you encounter an area of blowing dust, slow down and leave plenty of space between you and the car in front of you. Check lake conditions before heading out and be prepared for a sudden increase in winds and wave heights. Consider postponing boating activities on the lake until a day with less wind. Target Area: Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake BLOWING DUST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR PYRAMID LAKE * WHAT...For the Blowing Dust Advisory, visibility between 1 and 3 miles with occasional reductions below 1 mile expected. For the Lake Wind Advisory, west winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. Waves 2 to 4 feet. * WHERE...Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake. * WHEN...From noon today to 8 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions could be encountered on portions of I-80 and US-95 due to reduced visibility. Small boats, kayaks, and paddle boards will be prone to capsizing and should remain off lake waters until conditions improve.
CHURCHILL COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Cecil by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-28 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Cecil RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR LOW HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WINDS FOR CECIL COUNTY IN MARYLAND The National Weather Service in Baltimore MD/Washington has issued a Red Flag Warning for low humidity and gusty winds, which is in effect until 10 PM EDT this evening. * WINDS...Northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 percent. * IMPACTS...Critical fire weather conditions are expected through this evening. All outdoor burning is discouraged, as fires could rapidly spread and become uncontrollable. * FUEL MOISTURE...Around 8 percent.
CECIL COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Holt by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 08:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-28 08:18:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Holt THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN HOLT COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 815 AM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
HOLT COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Harper, Woods, Woodward by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-28 05:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Harper; Woods; Woodward Strong winds will impact portions of Woods, Harper and northern Woodward Counties through 530 AM CDT At 441 AM CDT, An area of low pressure to the north of a complex of storms will produce strong, possibly severe winds across Harper, Woodwar and Woods counties through 530 am. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 60 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Alva, Laverne, Buffalo, Waynoka, Fort Supply, Freedom, Dacoma, May, Rosston, Alabaster Caverns State Park, Selman, Avard, Capron, Hopeton and Camp Houston. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
HARPER COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Benton, Buchanan, Delaware, Jones, Linn by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 04:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-28 08:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Benton; Buchanan; Delaware; Jones; Linn Small Hail and Heavy Rain Possible Showers and a few storms will persist across the area into the mid morning hours. Heavy downpours and repeated shower activity could lead to heavy rain amounts over an inch and produce ponding of water on roads and in low lying areas. In addition, small hail is possible with the stronger cells.

