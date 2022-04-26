Flood Warning issued for Daviess, Greene, Knox by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-28 06:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Alfalfa; Garfield; Grant; Harper; Woods; Woodward Strong winds will impact portions of Woods, central Harper, Alfalfa, western Grant, northwestern Garfield and northeastern Woodward Counties through 630 AM CDT At 546 AM CDT, An area of low pressure to the north of a complex of storms will produce strong, possibly severe winds across Harper, Woodward, Woods and Alfalfa counties through 630 am. Wind gusts of 50 to 60 mph will be possible. Locations impacted include Alva, Cherokee, Buffalo, Helena, Waynoka, Carmen, Freedom, Goltry, Jet, Aline, Nash, Burlington, Hillsdale, Dacoma, Manchester, Carrier, Amorita, Byron, Lambert and Alabaster Caverns State Park. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
Comments / 0