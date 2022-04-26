ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Beekeepers say spring swarms of bees are normal but should be removed

By JAMISON KEEFOVER, KTUL
 2 days ago
MANNFORD, Okla. (KTUL) – Warm weather and blooming flowers bring bees out to pollinate but in some instances, swarms of these insects could cause problems for homeowners. Lloyd Ziegler owns LZ's Beehives in Mannford, Oklahoma, an apiary with around 80 hives. Spring changes for bees is easy for Ziegler after taking...

