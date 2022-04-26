ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Janesville, WI

Janesville hotel proposal hauls in $1.89 million tax-incentive deal from city

By By Neil Johnson
GazetteXtra
GazetteXtra
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42twUU_0fK3dFG000

JANESVILLE

The city is giving a hotel development group a boost of up to $1.89 million in a 12-year tax-incentive deal in exchange for a 42,000-square-foot, 90-room Tru by Hilton hotel.

The city earlier this year OK’d the construction of the new hotel in the 2700 block of Pontiac Place by a group of three developers who built the Marriott TownePlace Inn and Suites just next door. On Monday, the Janesville City Council OK’d a tax-increment financing deal of up to $1.89 million for the project.

Dayna Sarver, an economic development official with Madison firm Redevelopment Resources, said three developers from Iowa, Madison and West Bend asked the city for tax-increment financing incentives to bridge a gap in the cost of the project.

Redevelopment Resources has been working as a third-party economic development consultant for the city of Janesville on some development deals in the absence of a full-time economic development director.

Sarver said the city’s deal would extend 12 years to help the project move past the funding gap, but the TIF deal has a “pay-as-you-go” structure, which means the city would ultimately reimburse the developer for costs based on how the hotel performs.

Under the TIF agreement, the Hilton hotel could receive as much as $1.8 million in incentives over the next 12 years. In the first year of the TIF deal alone, the hotel likely will generate an additional $157,000 in new tax value to the area, according to officials.

The spot along Pontiac Place where the hotel is being proposed is the site of a former Menards lumber yard that developers revamped as a four-store retail strip mall that houses Joann Fabric, Ross Dress For Less, Five Below and PetSmart. The same developer built TownePlace Suites under a plan that the developer said in 2017 would likely include a second hotel at a later date.

The city had designated the land where the Hilton hotel is now proposed as well as the former Menards land as a TIF district to spur redevelopment there.

City council member Douglas Marklein recalled when the land for years housed nothing but a vacant retail building and the blighted skeleton of a Menards lumber storage building. He said the TIF deal and the emerging hotel project would create “the final piece in the puzzle” that he said will make the redeveloped land along Pontiac Drive and Highway 14 “a great gateway to Janesville.”

Sarver said the new Hilton hotel is one geared to appeal to millennials and families, such as people who are traveling for youth sports tournaments.

Comments / 2

Related
GazetteXtra

Rock County Board puts off proposal to allow hybrid meetings

JANESVILLE A proposal to allow for hybrid attendance at Rock County Board meetings has been postponed indefinitely. Several months after initially bringing it up, District 15 Supervisor Yuri Rashkin of Beloit formally presented the proposal to be added to the board’s 2022-24 rules at the board’s annual reorganizational meeting Tuesday, April 19, at the Rock County Courthouse. The County Board Staff Committee voted 8-1 against it the week prior, and...
ROCK COUNTY, WI
GazetteXtra

Paul Benson named Janesville City Council president

JANESVILLE The Janesville City Council reorganized Tuesday, with one incumbent climbing the ladder from council vice president to president. During the council’s reorganization meeting, the council rung in new council member Aaron Burdick and chose Paul Benson as council president. Benson, a personal injury lawyer who won reelection April 5 to a third term on...
JANESVILLE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Janesville, WI
City
West Bend, WI
City
Madison, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
Janesville, WI
Government
AM 1390 KRFO

Wisconsin Home For Sale Has Epic Silo Guest House

This takes sky-high to a whole new level! A Wisconsin home for sale has a guest house loft area like none other. There have been many strange real estate postings lately. For instance, I recently learned about a real estate listing for a mini castle home in Wisconsin. While it obviously isn't a real castle, the outside looks like one AND the inside has all the features you'd ever want in a castle as well.
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

First panel installed at solar farm near Edgerton

EDGERTON, Wis. — The first solar panel at Alliant Energy’s North Rock Solar Project in northern Rock County was installed Monday as the company moves ahead with multiple solar energy projects in southern Wisconsin. Company representatives held a golden panel installation ceremony at the site southwest of Edgerton Monday afternoon. Construction at the site began last summer, and the project...
EDGERTON, WI
GazetteXtra

Water main improvements to affect traffic on East Milwaukee Street on April 27

JANESVILLE The city is planning to make water main improvements Wednesday, April 27, along East Milwaukee Street, according to a city news release. The intersections of Shannon Drive and Alpine Drive will be affected. Improvement and restoration work is expected to take about two days to complete, according to the release. Drivers will need to reduce their speed and drive cautiously through the work zones. Both eastbound and westbound lanes will remain open, according to the news release. For questions, call the City of Janesville Engineering Division at 608-755-3166.
JANESVILLE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hilton Hotel#Economic Development#Marriott#Pontiac Place#Redevelopment Resources#Tif
GazetteXtra

"RENT" auditions planned May 5-7 at JPAC

JANESVILLE The Janesville Performing Arts Center will hold auditions May 5 to 7 for its production of “RENT.” The production aims to cast an entire LGBTQ+ cast. Electronic audition submissions will be accepted in addition to in-person auditions. Auditions are limited to performers age 16 and older. Performers younger than 16 who want to audition must have a parent or guardian contact Stephanie Hormig at shormig@familyservices1.org. The musical will be held on Sept. 30, Oct. 1 and 2 at JPAC. For more information or to sign up for an audition, visit bit.ly/3EJDncg. The production is in partnership with DEFY Domestic Abuse Beloit and sponsored by the Rock County LGBTQ+ Committee.
JANESVILLE, WI
GazetteXtra

Rock County equestrian trails are now open for public use

JANESVILLE—Equestrian trails are now open for public use, according to a Rock County Department of Public Works news release. Trails now open include the Gibbs Lake Park, Happy Hollow Park and Magnolia Bluff Park. The Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail is open year round for equestrian use, according to the release. For more information, visit www.co.rock.wi.us/parks.
ROCK COUNTY, WI
GazetteXtra

Construction to start on Hwy. B, railroad around Walworth area next week

Two construction projects near Walworth are slated to start next week. Starting the week of Monday, April 25, a section of County Hwy. B between Castle Terrace Avenue and the southern edge of Village of Fontana-on-Geneva Lake will undergo resurfacing work; and Valley View Drive in Village of Walworth will close for two weeks between High Street and Lakeview Drive for railroad crossing repairs. The two projects are not related. ...
WALWORTH, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
News Break
Politics
GazetteXtra

Milton Common Council to return to in-person meetings Tuesday night

MILTON For the first time in about two years, Tuesday's meeting of the common council will be in person and open to the public. The meetings will still be livestreamed on the city's YouTube channel, but as part of a hybrid approach for future meetings, members of the general public will be allowed to attend in person. ...
MILTON, WI
GazetteXtra

Walworth County public works staff to ask for first highway repair budget increase in two decades

Walworth County has about 400 miles of highways it is responsible for maintaining—but because of a spending cap put in place in 2001, it can only fix between 4 to 5 miles of road a year. It’s not enough mileage to keep the county’s highways on a 30-year life cycle, county public works director Richard Hough told The Gazette, and instead puts its highways on a 40- to 50-year replacement schedule. But by bumping the number of miles the county repairs each year up to...
WALWORTH COUNTY, WI
GazetteXtra

GazetteXtra

Janesville, WI
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
230K+
Views
ABOUT

The Gazette is an award-winning newspaper located in Janesville, Wisconsin, covering Rock and Walworth counties. No one delivers local like we do.

 https://www.gazettextra.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy