City of Janesville to require residents replace iron water pipes between street and home

JANESVILLE

As the city of Janesville tries to eliminate lead from public water sources, the council took a step toward a new water main mandate.

This year, about 500 residents are being asked to have their water laterals removed and replaced if the pipes are older infrastructure made of iron that once were connected to city water lines made of lead.

The city has gotten rid of lead water services in the city over the past several years under programs supported by federal and state grant funding. The new mandate unanimously put in place by the council Monday requires residents whose water laterals are made of cast iron to have the pipes removed and replaced with newer copper or plastic lines this year.

It’s part of a new U.S. Environmental Protection Agency recommendation that says that iron pipes that were once connected to a lead water service be slated for removal just like lead pipes. The aim is to remove possible lead buildup from the public water system.

The city considers the pipes in question to be iron water laterals buried beneath residents’ yards. Those pipes supply water from city-maintained mains to pipes inside residents’ homes. They typically span an area from a resident’s terrace at the street to the home’s water meter.

Water pipes inside residents’ homes are not included in the city’s replacement mandate.

Water superintendent Dave Botts last week said the city of Janesville has enough grant funding from the state Department of Natural Resources to cover removal and replacement of about 500 iron lateral lines for residents.

The work generally costs about $6,000 per residence. It’s a cost the city will cover using grant funds unless a resident’s water lines are situated in such a way that creates a larger cost for removal and replacement.

Botts said residents who have been notified already that they need to replace pipes in their yards can have a qualified plumber give them an estimate for the work.

He said the city needs to have all the pipe removal scheduled by the end of this year for grant funding to cover the work.

Botts last week said the city could opt to shut off water service for people who ignore the city’s orders. But on Monday, he said that residents in the past have voluntarily complied with pipe replacement mandates.

Botts said he doesn’t anticipate the city having to shut off anyone’s water to force compliance.