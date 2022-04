During an at least partially in-character media appearance, Becky Lynch took a shot at the AEW women's division and the way women in AEW are represented. Lynch appeared on Drew Garabo Live on Monday to promote WWE's house show in Lakeland, Florida this Saturday. When asked if women at "that other place" motivate her to raise the bar even more, Lynch said the AEW women's division isn't represented in the way that women in WWE are -- and they don't get as much time as women in WWE. Lynch said that, frankly, the AEW women's division isn't as good as WWE's.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO