Bastrop, LA

Bastrop Police searching for Attempted Murder suspect

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
 2 days ago

BASTROP, La . ( KTVE/KARD ) — The Bastrop Police Department is currently searching for 20-year-old Deddrick Thomas for a felony warrant for Attempted Second Degree Murder from a shooting that occurred on April 15, 2022 on Todd Street. Thomas is described as a Black male, standing five feet and four inches, and weighing 140 pounds.

Deddrick Thomas

If you know the whereabouts of Thomas, contact Bastrop Police at 318-281-1322 or Crime Stoppers 318-388-2274.

WGNO "New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM.

