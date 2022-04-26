Bastrop Police searching for Attempted Murder suspect
BASTROP, La . ( KTVE/KARD ) — The Bastrop Police Department is currently searching for 20-year-old Deddrick Thomas for a felony warrant for Attempted Second Degree Murder from a shooting that occurred on April 15, 2022 on Todd Street. Thomas is described as a Black male, standing five feet and four inches, and weighing 140 pounds.
If you know the whereabouts of Thomas, contact Bastrop Police at 318-281-1322 or Crime Stoppers 318-388-2274.
