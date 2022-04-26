Driver in custody after lengthy pursuit involving stolen ambulance

CHICAGO — An ambulance was stolen Monday evening in Chinatown and led police on a chase all the way down near Dwight.

At around 4:40 p.m., police said a CFD ambulance was stolen by an unknown man in the 200 block of West Cermak. Police said the ambulance was parked on the street and there was no patient inside.

SkyCam9 has observed the stolen ambulance driving on the outbound Stevenson at speeds up to 80 miles per hour. At around 5:55 p.m., the left rear wheel was blown out.

The driver was taken into custody near Dwight, Illinois. There is a massive traffic backup near the scene.

