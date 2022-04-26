Governor DeSantis Backs Wilton Simpson For Florida Agriculture Post

Senate President Wilton Simpson’s campaign for state agriculture commissioner got a boost Monday when he received the endorsement of Gov. Ron DeSantis .

Simpson, R-Trilby, received the endorsement after lawmakers last week passed a congressional redistricting plan proposed by DeSantis’ office and two DeSantis-backed bills that targeted Walt Disney Co.

Also, Simpson appeared Monday with DeSantis in Hernando County as the governor signed a controversial elections bill.

Simpson is expected to face Winter Park resident Chuck Nadd, a graduate of the U.S. Military Academy who served two combat tours in Afghanistan , in the August Republican primary.

Two other Republicans, James Shaw of Vero Beach and Richard Olle Jr., of Valrico, opened campaign accounts last year for the race but have raised little or no money.

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Tampa Area Local News , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GiveSendGo or sign up for our free newsl etter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Downloa d The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .