Florida State

Governor DeSantis Backs Wilton Simpson For Florida Agriculture Post

By News Service Of Florida
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 2 days ago
Senate President Wilton Simpson’s campaign for state agriculture commissioner got a boost Monday when he received the endorsement of Gov. Ron DeSantis .

Simpson, R-Trilby, received the endorsement after lawmakers last week passed a congressional redistricting plan proposed by DeSantis’ office and two DeSantis-backed bills that targeted Walt Disney Co.

Also, Simpson appeared Monday with DeSantis in Hernando County as the governor signed a controversial elections bill.

Simpson is expected to face Winter Park resident Chuck Nadd, a graduate of the U.S. Military Academy who served two combat tours in Afghanistan , in the August Republican primary.

Two other Republicans, James Shaw of Vero Beach and Richard Olle Jr., of Valrico, opened campaign accounts last year for the race but have raised little or no money.

