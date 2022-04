NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The City of New Bern says North Craven Street between Avenue A and Avenue B will be closed Tuesday from 8 a.m. to noon. The city will then close the road for the entire day Wednesday and Thursday. Water Resources will be working with Piedmont Natural Gas to relocate a gas line. Detour signs will be up.

NEW BERN, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO