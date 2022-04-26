ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snider holds college signing for music student

By Nathan Gidley
 2 days ago

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Snider High School held their first ever college signing for a music student on Monday.

Sydney Spilker is graduating at the end of the school year and has committed to playing an instrument in college. She has decided to attend Wartburg College in Waverly, Iowa. The school is a private Lutheran liberal arts college.

Spilker has been recruited to play the cello at Wartburg. She will be majoring in biochemistry with a premed focus.

College signing proceedings are often reserved for students signing to play a college sport, so Spilker was appreciative of the moment and hopes to normalize college signings for other important activities, like music. “It feels good. It feels like people are finally paying attention to the music program like they should. Like sports have always been more important than music and it feels like now people finally see that it’s not…it shouldn’t be like that.”

Spilker is most looking forward to playing with a high level music program at Wartburg. She is also excited for premed.

During her time at Snider, she has learned how to work hard and be a great leader by serving as Drum Major in the marching band for two years. She originally only played the tuba, but she added the cello when she discovered she really liked the sound of the instrument. She has played the cello in Snider’s orchestra and played the tuba in Snider’s concert band for four years.

To learn more about Wartburg College, visit their website .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

