107th Anniversary of Armenian Genocide Includes Protest Outside Turkish Consulate

Beverly Hills, Los Angeles County, CA: Sunday, April 24, marked the 107th anniversary of the beginning of the Armenian genocide and it was a day that many Armenian-Americans gathered at several events throughout Los Angeles County where the largest population of Armenians in the United States reside.

Johnathan Martin / KNN

Among the gatherings was a protest held by the Armenian Youth Federation outside the Turkish consulate on Wilshire Boulevard in the city of Beverly Hills at 3:00 p.m. The protest attracted hundreds of demonstrators demanding the Turkish government acknowledge the genocide and stop its support of Azerbaijan in the Artsakh, a region fought over by Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Last month, the Board of Supervisors proclaimed the month of April as “Armenian History Month” to honor the county’s Armenian residents and their culture. A motion was also passed declaring April 24 as “Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day in Los Angeles County.”

City News Service contributed to this report.