Los Angeles County, CA

107th Anniversary of Armenian Genocide Includes Protest Outside Turkish Consulate

By Key News Network
 2 days ago

Beverly Hills, Los Angeles County, CA: Sunday, April 24, marked the 107th anniversary of the beginning of the Armenian genocide and it was a day that many Armenian-Americans gathered at several events throughout Los Angeles County where the largest population of Armenians in the United States reside.

Johnathan Martin / KNN

Among the gatherings was a protest held by the Armenian Youth Federation outside the Turkish consulate on Wilshire Boulevard in the city of Beverly Hills at 3:00 p.m. The protest attracted hundreds of demonstrators demanding the Turkish government acknowledge the genocide and stop its support of Azerbaijan in the Artsakh, a region fought over by Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Last month, the Board of Supervisors proclaimed the month of April as “Armenian History Month” to honor the county’s Armenian residents and their culture. A motion was also passed declaring April 24 as “Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day in Los Angeles County.”

City News Service contributed to this report.

Reuters

Turkey's Erdogan condemns Israeli 'intervention' at Al-Aqsa mosque

ANKARA, April 17 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday he had told his Palestinian counterpart Mahmoud Abbas that he condemned Israeli "intervention on worshippers" at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque and threats to its "status or spirit". Erdogan's comments come amid efforts by Turkey and Israel in recent weeks...
RELIGION
BBC

French election: Le Pen angered by protest over ties to Putin

France's two rivals for the presidency have traded accusations after a woman was manhandled for protesting against far-right candidate Marine Le Pen's ties to Russia's Vladimir Putin. The protester was dragged along the floor after she held up a heart-shaped sign showing Ms Le Pen meeting the Russian leader in...
PROTESTS
Ash Jurberg

The Orange County man giving away billions

I write about billionaires, entrepreneurs, and business leaders. These articles look at how they built their businesses and developed their wealth. But when I write these articles, readers always comment and ask me what these billionaires do to give back to their community.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
