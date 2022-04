Junior RHP Chenise Delce has been named NFCA and SEC Pitcher of the Week following her stellar performance against Florida, the two organizations announced Tuesday. The Oklahoma City, Okla., posted a 2-0 mark with a 0.47 ERA and a save, keying the Razorbacks to their first-ever three-game sweep of Florida. In 15 innings, Delce gave up just one earned run and zero extra base hits. Delce ended her weekend against the Gators with a two-hit shutout with eight strikeouts and zero walks. Delce picked up her second save of the season in game two after entering in the sixth and recording three strikeouts.

