ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

California mayors ask for continued housing program funding

By Jose Fabian, Eytan Wallace
KGET
KGET
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ROcfQ_0fK3ZYqj00

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh joined mayors from across the state in Sacramento this morning with a message for state leaders to stay the course, and maintain funding for critical homeless programs. Goh was one of 10 mayors who spoke this morning.

Among the others : mayors of San Francisco, Sacramento, Oakland, San Diego, and Fresno.

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg and Stockton Mayor Kevin Lincoln joined fellow big-city mayors from across California to find solutions to the homelessness crisis.

During their meeting, the mayors called on state leaders to continue funding specific programs to help the unhoused population.

“People cannot be living on the streets in this way,” Steinberg said.

Steinberg was one of nine mayors from some of the state’s biggest cities including San Diego, Fresno, and Stockton to address the issue together.

They are concerned that state funding through the Homeless Housing Assistance and Prevention program, also known as HHAP, is set to run out at the end of June when the state’s fiscal year also ends.

Head Start California asks state lawmakers for $50M in funding

Over the years, the program has provided cities, including Sacramento with money to create permanent affordable housing and more than 1,000 shelter beds.

Mayor Goh said Bakersfield’s shelter capacity has doubled thanks to HHAP funding over the years and says HHAP funded shelters are bringing hope to the hopeless.

“We as a group are committed to comprehensive solutions that address the root issues of trauma. That address mental health and substance use treatment, supportive housing as well as the prevention of inflow into homelessness,” Mayor Goh said. “But to do so, our cities need the state’s support. We need your ongoing shared commitment through direct, flexible, ongoing HHAP funding.”

The mayors met with the governor at the State Capitol and delivered a letter to him, urging him not to let the funding expire.

“Here is the challenge that we face: If this funding is cut off, we hit what one would call a fiscal cliff,” Steinberg said.

It’s a fiscal challenge that Steinberg and his mayoral colleagues said would be averted if the governor agrees to fund the HHAP program with an additional $1 billion per year over the next three fiscal years.

“Cities do not have the funding on the health and human services side to do this work, and so HHAP is crucial for us not only to maintain what we have started but to enhance it,” Steinberg said.

“It’s an opportunity for us to continue to meet the moment moving forward so that we can provide the services and produce the outcomes that will mitigate homelessness throughout our communities,” Lincoln said.

He and the other eight mayors in attendance argued it is the best possible time for California leaders to grant their request given the state’s record multi-billion dollar surplus.

Elon Musk has an agreement to acquire Twitter for about $44B

“The question I ask with the budget surplus we have in California: If not now, then when?,” said Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer.

It’s a question the mayors intend to take right to the governor.

FOX40 reached out to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s press office about whether he intends to support the budget request, but we did not hear back as of Monday afternoon.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 5

DeathReaper
2d ago

drugs and alcohol are a major culprit. most won't take the help anyway so it's a waste of money and time . close the borders and get the drugs off the street .

Reply(2)
5
Related
KGET

Do you agree with Newsom’s plan to give reparations to Black Californians?

A previous version of this story inversely stated the results. Fifteen percent said Newsom should give Black Californians reparations and 85 percent said he should not. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Reparations Task Force is at a crossroads. Members are divided on which Black Americans should be eligible for compensation as atonement for slavery. […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

Report urges California panel to deny desalination plant

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A report issued Monday urges a California coastal panel to deny a proposal to build a $1.4 billion desalination plant that would draw on the ocean to expand water sources in Southern California. Staff for the California Coastal Commission recommended the panel reject Poseidon Water’s proposal to build the 50 million […]
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
SFGate

California inmate overdoses plummet under drug program

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The spiraling number of overdose deaths and hospitalizations among California prison inmates fell dramatically during the first two years of a program that uses prescribed drugs to treat more incarcerated addicts than any such program in the country, officials said Tuesday. The rate of overdose...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fresno, CA
Society
City
San Diego, CA
City
San Francisco, CA
Bakersfield, CA
Society
Sacramento, CA
Society
Local
California Government
Bakersfield, CA
Government
State
California State
City
Sacramento, CA
Sacramento, CA
Government
Local
California Society
Fresno, CA
Government
City
Bakersfield, CA
City
Fresno, CA
City
Oakland, CA
The Independent

Black Lives Matter apologizes after $6M California mansion purchase

Black Lives Matter has apologized for the “distress” caused by the media attention on the purchase of a $6m mansion in California using donated funds. In a long Twitter thread, the racial justice organisation said that the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation (BLMGNF) “recognizes that there is more work to do to increase transparency and ensure transitions in leadership are clear”.Referring to the reports concerning the purchase, the organisation wrote that “we know narratives like this cause harm to organizers doing brilliant work across the country and these reports do not reflect the totality of the movement”. “We...
REAL ESTATE
BGR.com

Stimulus check 2022: See if you’re eligible for $900 monthly payments

Another US city is joining the ranks of locales around the country setting aside money to offer some of its residents a regular stimulus check over an extended period of time. This time, the city is California’s Palm Springs. Its city council recently set aside a little less than a quarter of a million dollars to offer payments of $900 for up to 18 months. The recipients would include residents who identify as transgender and nonbinary.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darrell Steinberg
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Gavin Newsom
Daily Mail

Black Lives Matter secretly used $6 million in donations to buy luxurious 6,500-square foot mansion with seven bedrooms and parking for 20 cars in Southern California in 2020 where leaders have filmed YouTube videos

The leaders of the Black Lives Matters organization allegedly laid out a whopping $6 million that was donated to the activist group to buy a 6,500-square foot Southern California mansion, according to published reports. News of the 2020 purchase was first reported by New York Magazine on Monday, as the...
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Supportive Housing#Mayor#Housing Assistance#Ktxl#Hhap
YourCentralValley.com

Where is the real center of California?

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Search the center point of California online and you will likely be directed to a plaque outside of North Fork. The Madera County community famously advertises itself as the center point of the Golden State on its entrance sign (just below the name itself). A little bit more digging and you […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Homeless
Daily Montanan

‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market

WASHINGTON — Jon Zang walks his dog several times a day in his mobile home community in West Goshen Township, Pennsylvania. It’s quiet, as most of his neighbors are at work. But he often wonders how many more walks he and his bulldog mix, Ladybug, will have down the streets of the place he’s called […] The post ‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market appeared first on Daily Montanan.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KGET

KGET

15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy