Police: Suspect steals catalytic converter at church in Miami County

MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are asking for help finding a catalytic converter theft suspect in Miami County.

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook that the theft happened at a church in Concord Township. A suspect stole the catalytic converter from a bus.

The suspect’s vehicle, a white Pontiac Torrent, was captured on surveillance video.

(Photo/Miami County Sheriff’s Office)

(Photo/Miami County Sheriff’s Office)

(Photo/Miami County Sheriff’s Office)

If you have any information on the incident, call (937) 440-6085 ext. 5308. Anonymous tips can be left on the Miami County Sheriff’s Office website.

