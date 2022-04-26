Police: Suspect steals catalytic converter at church in Miami County
MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are asking for help finding a catalytic converter theft suspect in Miami County.
The Miami County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook that the theft happened at a church in Concord Township. A suspect stole the catalytic converter from a bus.Ohio officer accused of impersonating U.S. Marshal
The suspect’s vehicle, a white Pontiac Torrent, was captured on surveillance video.
If you have any information on the incident, call (937) 440-6085 ext. 5308. Anonymous tips can be left on the Miami County Sheriff’s Office website.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.
Comments / 2