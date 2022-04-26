ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami County, OH

Police: Suspect steals catalytic converter at church in Miami County

By Schalischa Petit-De
 2 days ago

MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are asking for help finding a catalytic converter theft suspect in Miami County.

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook that the theft happened at a church in Concord Township. A suspect stole the catalytic converter from a bus.

Ohio officer accused of impersonating U.S. Marshal

The suspect’s vehicle, a white Pontiac Torrent, was captured on surveillance video.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2397Fg_0fK3Z97300
    (Photo/Miami County Sheriff’s Office)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LIKtZ_0fK3Z97300
    (Photo/Miami County Sheriff’s Office)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IZgTG_0fK3Z97300
    (Photo/Miami County Sheriff’s Office)

If you have any information on the incident, call (937) 440-6085 ext. 5308. Anonymous tips can be left on the Miami County Sheriff’s Office website.

