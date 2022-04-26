More Yosemite campground reservations will be sold soon. Here’s how to get one

Yosemite National Park announced reservations for Wawona Campground will be available on recreation.gov starting at 7 a.m. Wednesday for arrivals between April 28 and Sept. 14.

“We will have updates about reservation availability for Tamarack Flat, White Wolf, and Yosemite Creek campgrounds soon,” Yosemite officials added Monday evening.

Yosemite leaders said earlier this month that White Wolf Lodge along Tioga Road (Highway 120) is scheduled to open July 8, depending on conditions.

There will be no first-served campgrounds open in Yosemite starting May 20, when entrance reservations will be required for the popular park in California during peak hours. Currently, Camp 4 in Yosemite Valley is the park’s only first-come, first-served campground available.

Entrance reservations are returning in 2022 due to many Yosemite construction projects and a temporary reduction in parking. In 2020 and 2021, the day-use reservation system was implemented to reduce visitation due to COVID-19.

Last year , Wawona Campground was only open for those with on-board waste systems because restrooms and water were not available due to ongoing construction. There was no mention of similar restrictions there this year in Yosemite’s brief reservation update on social media. The nearby Wawona Hotel reopened March 25 following a seasonal closure and electrical repairs and upgrades.