Lanier Christian's Caleb Moore, Camden Hohman and Gavin Strabala combined for a four-hit shutout on the mound in a 6-3 win against Westminster Academy on Monday. Carter Raulerson had a three-run homer in the second for the Lightning.

Moore went 3 for 4 at the plate for Lanier Christian.

Up next, Lanier Christian faces King's Academy in the first round of GAPPS playoffs Friday.