Fishers High School coach Matthew Cherry views senior shortstop Joey Brenczewski as the “table setter” for the baseball team. “When he is on base, he is a game changer on the base paths putting pressure on the opposing team,” Tigers coach Matthew Cherry said. “Joey set the single-season stolen base record last year with 20 and already has eight stolen bases in 10 games this year. Defensively, Joey possesses a strong arm and shows exceptional range with the ability to make game-changing plays up the middle and deep in the hole at short. Joey has always been talented and works at his overall skill set. He has improved in all areas as he has physically grown and matured, but the biggest improvement has come in his leadership and ability to communicate with his teammates.

FISHERS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO