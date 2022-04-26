ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Battle Creek, MI

Bill's Bites: 'Big A** Biscuits' and 'Dump Truck' on secret menu at Arlene's Truck Stop

By Bill Broderick, Battle Creek Enquirer
 2 days ago

Bill's Bites has returned to give readers a taste of what's good to eat in the local dining scene. We are on the lookout for (and stop me if you have heard this before) some diners, drive-ins and dives we may have missed over the near-decade we have been on the road with fork in hand.

But along the way, we are going to go back to some places, to check out some new menu items that have popped up since our last visit. And that's what is on our plate this week.

In this instance, Arlene's Truck Stop was one of our early Bill's Bites visits several years ago as we almost broke the Internet when we infamously said, "Get Violated at Arlene's Truck Stop" as we tried one of their top menu items, The Violator. While that was one of the biggest meals we have had in our adventures over the years, we have since found out there is an entire "Secret Menu" for big eaters at Arlene's ...

Which made a second visit a must.

Best time to eat here is when you, secretly want to eat until you almost bust

On this visit to Arlene's Truck Stop, just outside of Battle Creek on Exit 92 on I94, we were all in on finding out what the mystery was behind this "Secret Menu" we have heard about. These are things that you don't see listed on the plastic guide the waitress hands you when you sit down and aren't on the chalkboard as specials of the day when you walk in.

These are items the regulars know about and aren't necessarily for every-day eating. But if you are feeling extra hungry, or if you have a few friends, the "Secret Menu" and its handful of giant entrees could be for you.

As it is a truck stop, we whispered to the waitress, we want the Dump Truck. Well it turns out it's not that kind of secret, where you have to keep your voice down to order. As she exclaimed, "Wow, just for you?" That should have been a warning, but we ordered anyway and soon found out what she meant.

The Dump Truck is a sandwich that has to come out on a platter big enough for turkey dinner. It starts with 18 ounces of ground beef in one giant, thick patty. Piled on is an 8-ounce ham steak with four slices of bacon, four eggs, four slices of cheese and all the fixins you'd expect in a hamburger. Add a pound of french fries with some cheese sauce on the side and you might have to be wheeled out on a dump truck when you leave if you try to eat it alone.

Arlene's suggests it feeds four and I did have one person from the Bill's Bites crew there to help eat it, but we didn't make it through (That's partially because we also ordered a few other items, but who are we fooling, we still wouldn't have finished it.). What is unique about the Dump Truck is it comes on a custom bun, baked in house that is surprisingly fluffy for such a big piece of bread. The enormous beef patty is juicy, which is hard to do when you are grilling over a pound of meat. And all the items on the sandwich all really work together to make each bit interesting, even if you leave some of it on your plate when you leave.

If you like that kind of thing , bring your appetite and loosen your belt.

As mentioned above, Bill's Bites wanted to dive deep into the "Secret Menu" and also ordered something from the 'Big A**' listings. From what we were told, there is a Big A** 8-pound Wet Burrito and a Fully Loaded Big A** Biscuits & Gravy.

Only able to contend with one of those, we had the Fully Loaded Big A** Biscuits & Gravy and it was a great choice. Like the buns for the giant Dump Truck, the giant-sized biscuits were also made in house and were big enough that two filled a dinner platter. It was then smothered with country gravy with bacon bits on top.

This was so good, creamy and flavorful, with just-right fluffy biscuits, the two of us were able to finish this off  — which explains why we didn't get through the Dump Truck later. For a hearty breakfast, this should be a go-to choice for Battle Creek's biggest eaters.

I’m not a food critic, but if you asked me I’d describe this as 'an offer we could not refuse'

The daily offerings also impress, if you don't want to ask about the "Secret Menu." I mentioned above The Violator — a giant breakfast with six eggs, hash browns, bacon, French toast and a biscuit.

This time, in the hamburger section, there was "an offer we could not refuse" as we asked for The Godfather. A stacked high burger with four 6-ounce patties, with bacon and pepper jack cheese in between each layer. Add a couple fried mozzarella sticks and your normal tomato, onion and pickle between two buns, they add a menacing knife sticking through it to keep it together.

With that much beef, you might wonder how it would taste, but this was drip-down-your-wrist juicy. The flavors for The Godfather come together like an award-winning script and is a fun choice to help you enter the world of the big entrees of the "Secret Menu."

As you can tell, Arlene's Truck Stop likes to have fun with its food. The kids menu includes such choices as "I Don't Want That," "I Am Not Hungry" and "I Don't Care." Also, on April's Fools Day, Arlene's posted on Facebook it was going to an all-vegan menu, which if you have been paying attention for the last few paragraphs, you know how laughable that is.

So if you want some big tastes and some big food, drive on over and check out the "Secret Menu" at Arlene's Truck Stop.

Bill Broderick can be reached at bbroderi@battlecreekenquirer.com. Follow him on Twitter:@billbroderick

Bill’s Bites

This week’s restaurant : Arlene's Truck Stop

Where : 4647 West Columbia Avenue, Battle Creek

Items : The Dump Truck/Fully Loaded Big A** Biscuits & Gravy

Cost: $29.99/$19.99.

Online : See video of visit by Bill’s Bites to Arlene's Truck Stop at battlecreekenquirer.com.

May I have your order?

Tell us about a favorite or unique food item at a local restaurant and Bill’s Bites may make a visit. Send tips to bbroderi@battlecreekenquirer.com.

This article originally appeared on Battle Creek Enquirer: Bill's Bites: 'Big A** Biscuits' and 'Dump Truck' on secret menu at Arlene's Truck Stop

