Saint Augustine, FL

Author, Flagler assistant professor hosts book reading of 'Spillway' at Flagler

By From Staff Reports
The St. Augustine Record
The St. Augustine Record
 2 days ago

Flagler assistant English professor and writer Kim Bradley will host a free in-person book reading of her new short story collection in downtown St. Augustine.

Bradley will launch "Spillway" with a book reading and signing at 6 p.m. Tuesday , April 26, 2022, in the Flagler Room at Flagler College, 74 King St. in St. Augustine.

Her debut collection, released by Stephen F. Austin State University Press on April 15 , 2022 , will be available for purchase.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EkVN8_0fK3TDCc00

"Spillway" includes seven previously published pieces, as well as two new works. The collection links two often misunderstood regions: South Alabama and Northeast Florida. Bradley sets the Florida and Alabama landscapes with tales of con artists, preachers, ghosts, alligators, crop dusters and more.

Bradley has had short fiction appear in "Natural Bridge," "The Louisville Review," "Bayou," "Southern Indiana Review," "Real South Magazine," "Needle: A Magazine of Noir," and "The Southern Humanities Review."

Other work is forthcoming in 2022 from "The Broadkill Review" and "Saw Palm: Florida Literature and Art."

Bradley, who holds a bachelor's degree in journalism from Auburn University, and a Master of Fine Arts in fiction from the University of New Orleans, teaches creative writing and composition and is the creative writing coordinator at Flagler College.

