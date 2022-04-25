ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Johns County, FL

New workforce housing development approved in St. Johns County

By Sheldon Gardner, St. Augustine Record
The St. Augustine Record
The St. Augustine Record
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RN0co_0fK3T8sE00

St. Johns County residents will have new options for workforce housing in 2023.

Spanish Forest, which officials plan to rename, is set to be developed on about 32 acres in West Augustine near the Solomon Calhoun Center, according to news release from developer Corner Lot.

"We know there's an insatiable need for workforce or affordable housing, not only in St. Johns County but in Northeast Florida," said Billy Zeits, vice president of government affairs for Corner Lot.

The development is the fourth to take advantage of the county's Workforce Housing zoning , which was put in place to attract developers to build housing that is below market rate. Local government officials and nonprofits are grappling with a lack of affordable housing in the county. The Workforce Housing zoning allows flexibility in design criteria, such as density, in exchange for selling a portion of the homes at $240,000 or less.

The other developments approved for Workforce Housing zoning are Stokes Landing Townhomes, a development of 286 multi-family units on U.S .1 south of Stokes Landing Road; Benchip Workforce Housing, which is estimated to have 234 units near State Road 207 and Wildwood Drive; and Volusia Woods, a development of up to 36 single-family homes next to North Volusia Street near Four Mile Road.

Affordable housing: St. Augustine to study building possibly over 500 workforce housing units

Beach protection: St. Johns County to receive up to $62M to restore beaches damaged in nor'easter

Housing market: St. Johns County median home prices continue to climb

What is now called Spanish Forest will offer 54 townhouses and 52 detached single-family homes, Zeits said. The St. Johns County Commission recently unanimously approved the property's rezoning from Residential, Single Family to Workforce Housing zoning, according to the release.

As part of the zoning requirements, 40% of the houses will have to be priced at $240,000 or less, Zeits said. The rest are expected to be at market rate, he said.

Amenities will include trails, according to the release.

The groundbreaking for construction is expected in the fall, and the development is expected to be finished by winter 2023, according to the release.

Robert Nimmons is chair of the West Augustine Community Redevelopment Agency Steering Committee, which guides improvements to the area using property tax revenue. He said housing that is below market rate is a big need in West Augustine, and meeting that need will help keep residents from being pushed out of the area from gentrification, he said.

He said he believes the new development will benefit not only residents but also business owners in the area.

"I just think overall King's Crossing will be a great opportunity for the West Augustine community," he said.

This article originally appeared on St. Augustine Record: New workforce housing development approved in St. Johns County

Comments / 4

Related
News4Jax.com

Developers want to build closer together to manage St. Johns County growth. Residents have other ideas

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – St. Johns County commissioners met on Tuesday to talk about managing the growth in the county, one of the fastest-growing in America. The county is dealing with traffic issues and overcrowded schools, and everyone agrees something needs to be done. Residents, builders and commissioners all got the chance to say what changes they would like to see in the coming years Tuesday morning in St. Augustine during a growth management workshop.
The St. Augustine Record

Traffic alert: FDOT road projects close lanes in St. Johns County through April 29

Expect traffic delays in St. Johns County this week. Here is a list of Florida Department of Transportation road projects scheduled through April 29. City mobility:St. Augustine approves long-range plan for improving traffic. Growing pains:St. Johns County still among fastest-growing counties. A1A safety:St. Johns County residents, officials call for improvements.
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Johns County, FL
Government
City
Saint Augustine, FL
City
St. Augustine, FL
County
Saint Johns County, FL
Local
Florida Government
Action News Jax

Weigh in on St. Johns County’s growth

St. Augustine, FL — St. Johns County is hosting a second growth management workshop Tuesday at 9 a.m. It’s your chance to voice your opinion on infrastructure needs and how the growth of the county should be managed. County staff will present their ideas, then residents and stakeholders...
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
The St. Augustine Record

Lynching victim marker to be placed on St. Augustine visitor center grounds

St. Augustine's visitor center will be used to educate people about a lynching victim in St. Johns County. The St. Augustine City Commission unanimously approved on Monday placing the Isaac Barrett marker at the grounds of the Visitor Information Center, located at 10 S. Castillo Drive. It's the culmination of an effort that started years ago.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St Augustine
The St. Augustine Record

St. Johns County considers mobility fee as part of growth management strategy

St. Johns County government officials are considering adding mobility fees as a way to raise funds to deal with development impacts, according to a presentation this week at a county growth management workshop. Dozens of people gathered at the St. Johns County Auditorium to share concerns about growth and hear...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Development#Affordable Housing#Housing Market#Spanish Forest#Stokes Landing Townhomes#Benchip Workforce Housing
Jacksonville Daily Record

Tractor Supply approved for Normandy Boulevard

Tractor Supply Co., with seven stores operating in the area, is building its eighth Northeast Florida location in West Jacksonville. The city approved a permit April 25 for a Tractor Supply store on 3.6 acres at 8984 Normandy Blvd. at $1.8 million. The site is near Hammond Boulevard and Herlong...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Julie Morgan

Clay County commissioners approve property tax referendum for ballot

It’s official; the 1.0 mill referendum to fund school safety and security will be on the ballot in November. The role of commissioners was “ministerial” in this regard. They voted unanimously, 5-0, in favor of adding it to the ballot for the general election.
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Daytona Beach Shores residents worry about demolition timeline for abandoned resort

DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — The Treasure Island Resort in Daytona Beach Shores has been abandoned since 2004 and labeled an eyesore by some as it’s fallen into disarray. Last month, crews began tearing the building down. However, some neighbors say the work has been sporadic and inconsistent, and they worry it will not get done in time for hurricane season.
WCJB

Columbia County Report: County officials and business owners are attending a training for developmental growth, Kiwanis Club is hosting their biggest fundraiser of the year

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) -More growth for the economy and adding more jobs is the goal for many people in Lake City. . On Thursday elected officials along with company owners are joining together to learn what it takes to attract more businesses to the area. One example of growth is the North Florida Mega Industrial Park where the county is working on its infrastructure along with adding a 500,000 gallon waste water treatment plant that will service the east side of the county. 
The St. Augustine Record

The St. Augustine Record

1K+
Followers
522
Post
131K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in St. Augustine, FL from St. Augustine Record.

 http://staugustine.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy