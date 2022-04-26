ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brewer, ME

MDI Girls and Boys Tennis Defeat Brewer [PHOTOS]

By Chris Popper
 2 days ago
The MDI Trojan's Boys and Girls Tennis Teams defeated Brewer in Bar Harbor on Monday, April 25th. The Boys won 5-0 while the Girls won 3-2. Here...

Related
Brewer Baseball Falls to Camden Hills 3-1 Under the Lights

The Brewer Witches outhit the Camden Hills Windjammers 8-5 but fell to Camden Hills 3-1 under the lights at Mansfield Stadium on Monday, April 25th. Anderson Clifford threw 4.0 innings for Brewer, allowing 3 hits and 3 runs. He struck out 5 and walked 5. Maddox Torrey came on in relief, throwing the last 3 innings. He struck out 6 and gave up 2 hits.
BREWER, ME
MDI Softball Shutout at Old Town 9-0 [PHOTOS]

The Old Town Coyotes opened their 2022 season with a 9-0 win at home against MDI on Tuesday, April 26th. Old Town's pitcher had 12 strikeouts while Addy Boyce struck out 5 for MDI. Old Town scored 4 runs in the bottom of the 2nd, 2 in the 3rd, 1...
OLD TOWN, ME
Ellsworth Scores 2 in 7th to Beat John Bapst 3-2

The Ellsworth Eagles Baseball Team came up to bat in the bottom of the 7th inning, trailing the John Bapst Crusaders 2-1 But the Eagles scored 2 runs in the bottom of the 7th, with the winning run coming on a walk-off sacrifice fly by Brett Bragdon to score Brady Kenny with 2 outs. Ellsworth remains unbeaten winning 3-2.
ELLSWORTH, ME
Hampden Academy Softball Defeats Bangor 6-1

The Hampden Academy Broncos Softball Team defeated Bangor 6-1 Monday afternoon, April 25 in Hampden. Bangor scored their lone run in the top of the 1st, but the Broncos scored 5 runs in the bottom of the 3rd, paced by Cam Neal's 3-run homer, and 1 in the bottom of the 6th innings.
BANGOR, ME
Play Ball! Hodgdon Opens Season With Win Over Southern Aroostook

The Hodgdon Hawks hosted the Southern Aroostook Warriors on Monday as both teams opened their 2022 regular season schedule. Both teams are expected to compete for the Class D North championship in June, making the season opener more important for the final heal-point standings. Two teams facing the same issue.
HODGDON, ME
Brewer, ME
