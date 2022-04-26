MDI Girls and Boys Tennis Defeat Brewer [PHOTOS]

The Brewer Witches outhit the Camden Hills Windjammers 8-5 but fell to Camden Hills 3-1 under the lights at Mansfield Stadium on Monday, April 25th. Anderson Clifford threw 4.0 innings for Brewer, allowing 3 hits and 3 runs. He struck out 5 and walked 5. Maddox Torrey came on in relief, throwing the last 3 innings. He struck out 6 and gave up 2 hits.

BREWER, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO