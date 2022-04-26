MDI Girls and Boys Tennis Defeat Brewer [PHOTOS]
The MDI Trojan's Boys and Girls Tennis Teams defeated Brewer in Bar Harbor on Monday, April 25th. The Boys won 5-0 while the Girls won 3-2. Here...wdea.am
