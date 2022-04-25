ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
He was the most coveted defensive end in JUCO, now he’s in the transfer portal

By E. Wayne
 2 days ago

Dorian Gerald was a top-five junior-college player in the country when he announced his commitment to Arkansas in 2018.

Four years and too many injuries later, Gerald is heading elsewhere for his final season of college football.

The 6-foot-3, 265-pound defensive end entered the transfer portal, per a report by WholeHogSports on Monday . He will play a seventh season of college football after two seasons of junior-college ball and four years at Arkansas. Gerald was only healthy for about one and a half of those seasons, having suffered two leg injuries and a neck injury during his time with the Razorbacks.

Gerald played in just one game last year. He broke his leg in practice after Week 1 against Rice.

In his four years, Gerald ultimately played in 15 games – just seven in his last three years – registering 27 tackles with four for-loss.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

