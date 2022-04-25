Start of 68th season of racing at Casino Speedway pushed back a week

The start of the 68th season of racing at Casino Speedway has been pushed back a week.

The season was set to open Sunday with the Modified Tour Spring Thaw, but the program has been canceled the program due to wet grounds and the weekend weather forecast.

Track officials hope to get the new season started on Sunday, May 8 with a Mother’s Day Carnation Night program set for 6:30 p.m. All six classes are slated to race.