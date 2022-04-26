ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

‘I didn’t have hope in myself’ | State funds supporting homelessness solutions in Sacramento

ABC10
ABC10
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Veada Pinkney was without hope after living in a park for more than a year. “I said I wasn’t just going to lay on my back and keep wasting my life and wasting time,” she said tearfully. The 49-year-old shared her story at...

www.abc10.com

Comments / 1

Related
ABC10

Vote for Sacramento County tiny homes plan delayed

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Leaders with Sacramento County homelessness prevention services failed to get quick approval from county supervisors on a tiny homes initiative near Power Inn Road. The Board of Supervisors instead voted to have homelessness prevention services officials return June 5 to create more time for community...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Sacramento, CA
Sacramento, CA
Government
Local
California Society
Sacramento, CA
Society
Local
California Government
Mountain Democrat

Homeless shelter crisis declared in county

“If the county does not declare a crisis, it will be a much lengthier process to get this going, around 12 to 18 months.” — Daniel Del Monte, Health and Human Services deputy director. El Dorado County has declared a shelter crisis as a new strategy to address...
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

City Task Force Clears Out Sacramento Homeless Camp

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A task force comprised of Sacramento police, code enforcement and public works cleared out a homeless camp on city property in North Sacramento Thursday morning. A fleet of tow trucks hauled away dozens of inoperable cars, RVs and travel trailers as city crews scooped up trash and personal belongings left behind. The two-acre site at the corner of Arden Way and Colfax Street had been the source of frequent complaints from nearby business owners who said the homeless camp led to a rise in theft and vandalism in the area. Julie Maestas blames problems at the homeless camp on drug users Julie Maestas, one of the people driven from the camp, blamed the problems on drug users. “All they are is nothing but drug users out here,” Maestas said. “They’re the ones who mess it up for everybody.” The city recently paved a portion of the property that will soon become a formal safe parking site that will reportedly accommodate about 30 vehicles with stricter supervision.
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Supportive Housing#Homelessness#Housing Projects#Homeless Housing#Hhap#La Mancha
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
ABC10

ABC10

Sacramento, CA
30K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Sacramento local news

 https://www.abc10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy