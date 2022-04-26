ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton County, GA

Parents drop lawsuit against Fulton County Schools over masks

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N4tNq_0fK3RE9l00
School masks

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — The parents suing the Fulton County Schools over its mask mandate have dropped the suit.

In September the parents sued, saying forced mask-wearing harmed children’s physical and mental health.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Lawyers for those behind the lawsuit cited the recent law giving parents the right to opt their children out of mandates for five years.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

“In light of the new law passed by the General Assembly, we have resolved the case,” lawyer Ray S. Smith said. “We are grateful for the legislature’s attention to the importance of parental choice on this very important issue.”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Fulton County, GA
Local
Georgia Health
Fulton County, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Government
WTOP

Hogan signs new law raising minimum marriage age in Maryland

Gov. Larry Hogan signed more than 100 pieces of legislation into law Thursday, including raising the legal age to marry in Maryland. The new law raising Maryland’s minimum marriage age from 15 to 17, and gives underage brides and grooms extra hoops to jump through before they can tie the knot.
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Lawyers#Mental Health#The Fulton County Schools#Wsb Tv News#The General Assembly
WRBL News 3

Georgia: Former drug task for commander indicted on 30 charges

ATLANTA, Ga. (WRBL) – A former drug task force commander in Georgia is facing dozens of charges in connection to a fraud investigation. According to a news release from Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr, Chad Rosborough has been indicted on 30 charges including theft by taking, unlawful use of a financial transaction card, and violation of […]
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta judge reprimanded for having staff run personal errands for her

ATLANTA — An Atlanta municipal court judge quoted the Old Testament book of Proverbs when she was publicly reprimanded Tuesday for ethical misconduct. Judge JaDawnya Baker was the subject of a Channel 2 Action News investigation after a whistleblower at the court told Channel 2 investigative reporter Richard Belcher that Baker was using court staff to run errands unrelated to court business.
ATLANTA, GA
WGAU

Former Bulldog indicted on rape charge

A former Georgia Bulldog football player is indicted rape charges: defensive lineman Adam Anderson is accused of sexually assaulting a 21 year-old woman in a home in Athens in October of last year. Anderson, who is from Floyd County, was arrested last November. According to an Athens-Clarke County Police Department...
ATHENS, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
139K+
Followers
102K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy