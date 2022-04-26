ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Man stunned by IMPD officer dies in custody

By James Howell Jr.
WRTV
WRTV
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fRe2j_0fK3QzJB00

INDIANAPOLIS  — A man who was stunned twice by an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officer early Monday morning died while in custody, according to the department.

The Marion County Coroner identified the man Tuesday afternoon as Herman Whitfield III, 39.

IMPD initially responded to the 3700 block of Marrison Place shortly before 4 a.m. for a disturbance inside the residence.

Arriving officers made contact with an adult male and his parents, according to IMPD.

The man's father told police that he was experiencing mental distress, according to IMPD. Officers on the scene said the man was walking around the home naked and he was sweating and bleeding from his mouth.

Officers on the scene described the man as being roughly 6 feet 2 inches tall and around 280 pounds. The report states that after 10 minutes of negotiations with IMPD the man allegedly ran at an officer. The officer then deployed his Taser, which hit the man in the chest with at least one of the two prongs. The Taser was activated twice on the man during the incident.

According to IMPD, the man continued to resist after the Taser was used and they eventually placed him in handcuffs.

"Due to the man’s size, officers placed him in two pairs of linked handcuffs, which typically provides more comfort to larger individuals," IMPD stated in their public release.

After securing the scene, medics were called into the home to attend to the man who was not responding to requests to roll over. After checking the man's pulse, IMPD's release states his handcuffs were removed and medics on the scene began administering CPR.

The man was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The officers who were directly involved have been placed on administrative leave, according to IMPD. The department said multiple officers were wearing body cameras that were active during the incident.

The IMPD Critical Incident Response Team went to the scene to conduct a criminal investigation. IMPD Internal Affairs and the Indianapolis-Marion County Forensic Services Agency are also investigating.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office responded and is investigating the nature and cause of death.

The civilian-majority Use of Force Review Board is conducting a review of the officers’ use of force. This will occur after the conclusion of the criminal and administrative investigations are complete.

TOP STORIES: Kroger Fuel Points change is confusing, frustrating customers | Three people found dead after shooting at apartment complex on Indianapolis' northwest side | Park Tudor student attacked: What his mother wants to see done in response |
Purdue freshman goes from the pool to the Oscars | Britney Spears announces she is pregnant

Comments / 16

Related
SCDNReports

Indiana Man Dies in Police Custody After Being Tased

Indiana Man Dies in Police Custody After Being TasedSCDN Photo Archive. An Indiana man died while in police custody after being tasered twice by police officers. Herman Whitfield III was arrested by officers after reportedly having a psychotic episode in his parent’s home in Indianapolis.
FOX59

5 suspects in custody in recent Indy homicides

INDIANAPOLIS — In the last week, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department have made four arrests in recent homicides while a suspect in a November 2021 death has been charged with murder. Police said on Wednesday the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office charged 28-year-old Thomas Watson with murder and armed robbery in connection with the […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Crime & Safety
Marion County, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
County
Marion County, IN
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Britney Spears
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Impd#Taser#Eyesight#Criminal Investigation#The Marion County Coroner
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
FOX59

First grade teacher arrested, accused of bringing ecstasy to school

OCALA, Fla. — A first grade teacher has been arrested after police in Ocala, Florida say she brought MDMA to school with her and tried to hide it in a bathroom that students also use. A school resource officer at Hammett Bowen Elementary School was notified about first grade teacher Hiromi Adams exhibiting “concerning” behavior […]
OCALA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Investigation
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
SCDNReports

Indiana Man Arrested For Child Molestation

Man Arrested For Child MolestationSCDN Graphics Dept. Detectives with the Indiana State Police Fort Wayne Post arrested Tyler Hanna, 30, of Garrett yesterday afternoon on multiple felony charges related to allegations of involved sexual misconduct with several minor children.
WTWO/WAWV

Local man among 18 people indicted in meth investigation

INDIANAPOLIS – More than a dozen people, including a Terre Haute man, have been taken into custody as part of a federal meth trafficking investigation. The U.S. States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Indiana announced Friday that 18 people were indicted by a federal grand jury on drug trafficking and money laundering charges. […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
The Independent

Child’s body found by mushroom hunters in Indiana

A mushroom hunter in Indiana made a shock discovery at the weekend after finding a child’s body near a wooded area, according to police.The Indiana State Police (ISP) said the individual was forging in a wooded area in eastern Washington County on Saturday when a child’s body was found at about 7.30pm. The body, which was described as belonging to a “Black male child” who was about four feet tall with “short hair”, was found “near a roadway in a heavily wooded area”, said the ISP.The ISP said the mushroom hunter, a nearby resident, “immediately called 911 and the Washington...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WRTV

WRTV

25K+
Followers
5K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Indianapolis, Indiana news and weather from WRTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wrtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy