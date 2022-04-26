ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killeen, TX

Killeen residents hit the polls as early voting starts in Bell County

By Adam Schindler
25 News KXXV and KRHD
25 News KXXV and KRHD
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JCldp_0fK3Qwf000

Early voting started in Bell County Monday and the weather didn’t keep voters from casting their ballots.

Voters hit the polls in Killeen as soon as they opened Monday morning to cast a ballot before the city election in May.

”I feel like it’s just easier to vote early. Less people and to get it over with. Not like that but, you know, just to make it easier,” said Omar Marquec, Killeen voter.

Four mayoral candidates for Killeen are on the ballot along with several changes to the City Council Charter that could affect future elections if passed.

This is something former City Council member Shirley Fleming is eager to vote on.

"[I'm] here to make a change in Killeen because we really do need a change with the mayor and some of the council members. So, that’s why I'm here to vote today. I think that, if everybody votes the right way, we will have a change,” said Fleming.

With Killeen mayoral candidates caught up in recent controversies, Fleming said she wanted to make sure to cast her vote as soon as possible.

”They’re fighting against each other and it’s very sad to hear what some of them are saying. I don’t like it. If we’re going to move Killeen forward, we’ve got to pull together and we’ve got to work together in harmony and strength,” said Fleming.

Decriminalization of marijuana is also on the minds of voters in Killeen.

”I think it’s 2022 so why are we still criminalizing people for low amounts of marijuana,” said Marquec.

That’s why some voters are voting against proposed charter changes that could make it harder to decriminalize marijuana.

”It just makes it harder for us to put it on the next election coming up. So, kind of proposition K, the language makes it hard for us to put it on the ballot for the city council to vote for,” said Marquec.

Early voting in Killeen will go through April 29th and polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Comments / 0

Related
KWTX

Early voting underway for May 7 election

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Another Election Day is around the corner, and early voting is already underway. There are a number of items on the ballot for the election on May 7. No matter where you live, everyone will see two constitutional amendments. Many cities and school boards are holding elections as well. The voter registration deadline for this election has already passed, but the deadline to apply for a ballot by mail is April 26.
WACO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bell County, TX
Elections
County
Bell County, TX
Killeen, TX
Elections
Local
Texas Government
City
Killeen, TX
Killeen, TX
Government
Local
Texas Elections
Bell County, TX
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Early Voting#City Council#Marijuana#Mayor#The City Council Charter
KHOU

Should you protest your property taxes?

TEXAS, USA — Why should you not be scared to protest your property taxes?. County tax appraisals are going out to homeowners and some are getting sticker shock. Thanks to the booming real estate market the value of most peoples’ homes has gone up. In Harris County, the...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
WAND TV

Bill targeting expanded voting rights re-introduced by U.S. Dems

WASHINGTON (WAND) - A bill expanding voting rights has been re-introduced by U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) and other lawmakers. Duckworth and 12 Democratic senators have re-introduced the Pre-Registration of Voters Everywhere (PROVE) Act, which would expand voter registration efforts across the nation and improve American citizens' participation in the democratic process, per a release from Duckworth's office.
ILLINOIS STATE
25 News KXXV and KRHD

25 News KXXV and KRHD

12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Waco, Texas news and weather from 25 News KXXV and KRHD, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kxxv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy