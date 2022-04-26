ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE Raw: Former Champion Finally Returns From Injury to Confront Becky Lynch

By Connor Casey
ComicBook
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBecky Lynch appeared on Monday Night Raw for the first time since WrestleMania 38 this week while the Red Brand was in Knoxville. Looking noticeably upset, she cut a promo about how she doesn't know who she...

comicbook.com

Comments / 22

Marc D
2d ago

go home who cares about you Becky you never won the frist time from Ronda I have a good tape of that match

Reply(1)
4
Belva Hammer
2d ago

its just a performance she gets paid for doing she will have to get over herself and losses and try again to beat her competition or stay home and whine

Reply(1)
2
Comments / 0

