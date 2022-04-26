WWE Raw: Former Champion Finally Returns From Injury to Confront Becky Lynch

It was certainly an eventful episode of WWE NXT tonight, and you knew there had to be at least one appearance by the NXT Champion Bron Breakker before he clashed with Joe Gacy at the upcoming Spring Breakin' event. That ended up happening, but what wasn't as expected was that his father, WWE Legend Rick Steiner, would also end up showing up to the festivities. Towards the end of the night Gacy brought out a host of clocked individuals to surround the ring and then gave a promo that said Breakker wasn't cleared for the match next week after their previous run-in, but he was soon interrupted by Rick Steiner, who had some good news to share.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO