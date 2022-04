Stephen A. Smith prompted reactions once again on Monday after he suggested that Kyrie Irving would use Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as an excuse to not play. Prior to Monday’s First Take, Smith promised to go off on the Brooklyn Nets following the team’s third consecutive defeat at the hands of the Boston Celtics. “Honest to God I don’t know what I’m going to say this morning,” he tweeted. When the episode arrived, he directed some particularly questionable criticism at Irving, who he appeared to suggest would make up any excuse in order to skip a game.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO