Now that the weather is changing Yakima Police are warning that thieves will be roaming city streets. Many of the thieves are looking for specific items that are valuable including something they may steal from your car. Capt. Jay Seely of the Yakima Police Department says catalytic converter thefts are still a big problem in Yakima and around the state. But a new bill passed by the state legislature this past legislative session may make a big difference in the future and could help save a vehicle owners a lot of money.

YAKIMA, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO