ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mapleton, MN

Decoria Township recovers from shed fire

By Aaron Stuve
KEYC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDECORIA, Minn. (KEYC) - A shed fire in Decoria Township over the weekend could have been even worse. It happened around 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon. The shed belonged to the township, and housed road equipment...

www.keyc.com

Comments / 0

Related
KEYC

GALLERY: Semi-truck caught on fire on Hwy 52 south of Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A semi-truck was on fire Wednesday morning on Highway 52 just south of Rochester near 50th Ave. SE. According to Rochester Fire Department, the fire occurred in the median between County Road 1 SE and Marion Road SE on Highway 52. The semi-truck was hauling food.
ROCHESTER, MN
The Independent

Family demands airport closure after UPS pilot crashes into chimney and dies

The father of a pilot who was killed after her plane crashed into a potato processing plant with a large chimney has urged authorities to close the nearby landing strip. Brittney Infanger, 30, was flying UPS packages from Salt Lake City in Utah to Burley in Idaho when her plane crashed into the Gem State Processing Plant in Heyburn, Idaho, last week.Her father, Jim Bob Infanger, told local press that his daughter had 11 years of flying experience.“There’s a 60-ft chimney sticking out of the food processing plant – no lights on it, dead centre – straight across the...
ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mapleton, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Accidents
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
Mapleton, MN
KEYC

Fire destroys popular bar and restaurant in Clayton County

MILLVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - A popular bar and restaurant in Clayton County has burned down following a fire Tuesday night. The Guttenberg Fire Department was dispatched at around 7:00 p.m. Tuesday night to Bootleggers River Tavern for smoke and possible fire inside the business. The two-story building had Bootleggers on the lower level and a residence on the upper level.
CLAYTON COUNTY, IA
KEYC

Officials identify Marine who died while swimming in waters off Kaneohe base

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities have identified the Marine who died after being found in waters off Marine Corps Base Hawaii. Military officials said Private First Class Isaac H. Romero of Minnesota died Sunday afternoon at North Beach at the Kaneohe base while off duty. Officials said the 22-year-old was swimming...
KANEOHE, HI
KEYC

Grass fire in Le Mars, Iowa spreads to building Wednesday

LE MARS, Iowa (KTIV) -A grass fire spreads to a nearby building today, west of Le Mars, Iowa. Le Mars Fire Rescue says at 3:30 p-m, a call came in for a grass fire at 24221 190th Street, nine miles west of Le Mars. When crews arrived, the fire had spread to a large shed with three tractors -- and to a grove on the westside of the property, next to a corn stubble field.
LE MARS, IA
KRDO News Channel 13

Crews contain small fire that broke out in rural El Paso County.

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Crews responded to a reported fire in rural El Paso County. The Falcon Fire Department first reported the fire just after 11:30 a.m. By 11:40 a.m., the department announced the fire was contained. Crews plan on staying in the area to perform mop-up efforts. Fire is contained. Crews are The post Crews contain small fire that broke out in rural El Paso County. appeared first on KRDO.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Shed#Accident#Decoria#Good Thunder
KEYC

Burglary suspects wanted by Le Sueur police

LE SUEUR, Minn. (KEYC) - Le Sueur police are asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects in a burglary early this morning. Authorities say the individuals in these photos are suspected to be involved in a reported burglary of Aqua Shine Car Wash. Anyone with information is asked...
LE SUEUR, MN
KEYC

Lookout Drive-Highway 169 bridge construction to start Monday

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The bridge in North Mankato connecting Highway 169 and Lookout Drive will be closed for repairs starting next Monday. The bridge temporarily closed in October after two of the bridge’s beams were hit by a garbage truck. One beam was repaired and the other wasn’t...
NORTH MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Police investigate gunshots fired at Lincoln Park home

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - An investigation is underway after shots were fired at a home in Lincoln Park Tuesday. Duluth Police responded to the 2300 block of West 2nd Street on a report of gunshots around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday. Officials said the front of the home had been hit several...
DULUTH, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KEYC

Chippewa Falls homicide suspect receives $1 million bond

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Cash bond has been set at $1 million for the homicide suspect in the death of 10-year-old Iliana Peters of Chippewa Falls. 14-year-old C. P-B. is charged with 1st-degree intentional homicide, 1st-degree sexual assault resulting in great bodily harm and 1st-degree sexual assault of a child under the age of 13 resulting in great bodily harm.
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
KEYC

South Bend man charged after reportedly stabbing his father

SOUTH BEND, Minn. (KEYC) — A 24-year-old man from South Bend Township is facing multiple charges after a stabbing Wednesday. The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office reported that deputies were dispatched to a domestic disturbance incident between a father and son at the 200 block of Eleanor Street in South Bend Township Wednesday.
BLUE EARTH COUNTY, MN
KEYC

Marc Chadderdon announces run for Nicollet County Sheriff

Nicollet, Minn. (KEYC) - Marc Chadderdon announced that he will be running for Sheriff in Nicollet County. Chadderdon has been a public servant for 33 years. At the Sheriff’s office, he has served as a jailer/dispatcher, deputy sheriff and, for the last 16 years, criminal investigator.
NICOLLET COUNTY, MN
KATC News

Jeanerette Police searching for gunmen

Jeanerette Police are looking for help from the public to identify three people and a vehicle involved in a Thursday shooting. Police were called to the Candlewood Estates area Thursday to investigate some gunshots.
KEYC

Police arrest, charge 6 in connection to drug bust

Minnesota State Mankato students host Mankato’s first ‘Ag in Action’ event. Ag in Action’s goal is to be able to hold more events to increase food, gardening and nutrition education for youth in the greater Mankato community. Minnesota State Mankato students host Mankato’s first ‘Ag in...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

MVAC programs help with water and electrical bills

After being away for the cold winter months, the animals are returning to their seasonal home at Sibley Park. Sen. Amy Klobuchar held a roundtable with six police chiefs from across Minnesota to emphasize the need to address the spike in carjacking and other crimes. Minneopa State Park looking for...
NORTH MANKATO, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy