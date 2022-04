Tyson Fury looked impressive once again on Saturday, dominating Dillian Whyte in a sixth-round TKO victory in front of 94,000 fans at Wembley Stadium in London. Fury (32-0-1, 23 KOs) said after the fight that "I think this is it. This might be the final curtain for 'The Gypsy King.' And what a way to go out!" But this is boxing, an until he officially retires, he's still eligible to be ranked and according to our panel, he's now the highest-ranked heavyweight on the list, leapfrogging fellow champion Oleksandr Usyk to take the No. 5 spot.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO