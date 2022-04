The three positions that everyone spoke about the Giants needing to hit on in the first round of the draft were cornerback, offensive line, and edge rusher. The Giants had their choice of offensive tackles with corners Derek Stingley and Sauce Garnder gone and two defensive ends taken. But because they held the number seven pick, that opened up the opportunity to take a player at another needed position, and that is why Oregon edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux is now a New York Giant.

