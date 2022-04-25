City Council approves rezoning for Rayzor Ranch Home Depot

Buy Now The possible site of a new Home Depot — between Sam’s Club and Interstate 35 in the Rayzor Ranch Marketplace development — is shown Monday. Al Key/DRC

Denton is one step closer to getting a Home Depot at Rayzor Ranch after approval last week of a land rezoning request presented to the Denton City Council.

The council approved the proposal to rezone Lot 11 of the existing landscape plan for Rayzor Ranch Marketplace during a public hearing Tuesday. The 12-acre site, located to the west of Sam’s Club and north of U.S. Highway 380, will house a 106,000-square-foot Home Depot with an attached 28,000-square-foot garden center. The request was put forward for council consideration after unanimous approval by the Denton Planning & Zoning Commission on March 23.

A Lowe’s home improvement store was previously approved for the site, according to city staff.

Residents in Windsor Ridge Estates, north of Rayzor Ranch Marketplace, requested connectivity to the site via Colonial Drive and Greenway Drive, but city staff highlighted existing connectivity to Rayzor Ranch via Nacogdoches Lane and a future access point planned via Augusta Drive.

A resident told the council access issues were among his biggest frustrations as a homeowner living just north of the retail area for six years.

“The biggest challenge I’ve had as a homeowner north of this development with multiple projects that I have come and spoken to council about before is the lack of connectivity between the southern portion of this census block and the residential [block] to the north,” Drew Christ said. “If you bring up Google Maps on your phone, you’ll see multiple desire paths that residents of this neighborhood have made trying to access the amenities that council has worked so very hard over the last 14 years to bring to this area.”

Desire paths are those created by frequent traffic rather than planned pathways, and they often represent the most easily navigated track.

Director of Development Services Scott McDonald told council that, among the professional planning staff reviewing the project, there is “no desire” to implement the resident-requested connectivity points.

“If you were to draw a line as being proposed and try to get back to the Marketplace, you’re going to introduce somebody onto the proposed Home Depot site, through a loading zone and then dump them into the parking lot of a very busy retail center that doesn’t allow for the walkability, the connectivity or putting a bicycle into it,” McDonald said. “The route that is highlighted was designed and set up for vehicular, for bike and pedestrian and is illuminated at night. It is ideal and is the same distance one way or the other.”

District 4 council member Alison Maguire called big-box retail developments like the proposed Home Depot site “inherently incompatible with our pedestrian and bicycle mobility goals.”

“We need to do what we need to do with this particular situation, but moving forward, I think we need to ask ourselves if this is the kind of development that we want to see in our city,” Maguire said.

Place 5 council member Deb Armintor was the only council member to vote down the project, dissenting “solely because of connectivity.”

A timeline for the project was not discussed during the meeting, but a traffic impact analysis must be conducted before the site plan for the project is approved. Developers would then be required to obtain building permits before breaking ground on the project.