Nets swept by Celtics in first round to end disappointing season

The Nets started the season as the betting favorites. They ended it the butt of jokes.

Brooklyn, dubbed a superteam expected to win the championship, suffered a humbling 116-112 Game 4 to the Celtics on Monday, and a first-round sweep that brought their season to an ignominious end.

The sellout crowd of 18,099 at Barclays Center watched Boston’s Jayson Tatum become a legitimate superstar right in front of their eyes, outplaying Kevin Durant over this series and dueling him to a standstill on Monday to close out a 4-0 series win for the Celtics.

“Just disappointment, sadness but also more importantly on the positive side is motivation. It’s just burning in my heart right now,” Kyrie Irving said. “I know so many people wanted to see us fail at this juncture, picked us as contenders and have so much to say at this point. So I’m just using that as fuel for the summer.”

It marked a bitter final chapter in an unpredictable and unprecedented season that had more melodrama than even bad reality TV could muster. Except it was real.

Kevin Durant Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post

From Irving’s vaccine refusal and absence to James Harden’s trade demand to Ben Simmons’ physical and mental woes, it was a wild ride that eventually went off the rails.

Simmons, as he had been for the first three games of this series, wasn’t on the bench to watch this debacle.

The Celtics go on to the second round to face the 76ers or Raptors. The underachieving Nets go on to an early offseason to face some tough questions.

Durant finally broke out of a series-long shooting slump with a game-high 39 points, but had a costly missed free throw with 22 seconds left. And that paled in comparison with young center Nic Claxton going 1-of-11 at the stripe, which may have proved the difference.

Seth Curry added 23 points on 5 of 9 from deep, while Irving added 20.

Kyrie Irving Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post

“There’s a lot of stuff that factors in to why we lose, but they were just a better team,” Durant said. “They played that way.”

That’s an understatement. Tatum led the Celtics with 29 points before fouling out. Boston outrebounded the Nets and went 16 of 19 at the line, doing the little things Brooklyn didn’t.

“I’m the guy who doesn’t need excuses. I’ve been part of the teams that we didn’t look for that and I’m not for those excuses,” Goran Dragic said. “We’re just not good enough and they were just better.”

The Nets played Andre Drummond only three minutes and gave playing time to Claxton.

And after going small often throughout, they still didn’t get great spacing and couldn’t handle Tatum on the wings.

Jaylen Brown goes up for a shot as Nic Claxton defends. Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post

Brooklyn trailed by as much as 15, and was down 90-78 after the third quarter, but forced the Celtics to use a timeout when the Nets got three quick buckets to open the fourth.

A Durant fadeaway pulled Brooklyn within 90-84 just 1:52 into the fourth. But the Nets couldn’t string together enough stops to get over the hump.

A 3-pointer by Marcus Smart (20 points and a game-high 11 assists) left the Nets down 101-91 with 6:54 left.

Brooklyn had a last gasp rally, an 8-1 run. Durant found Dragic for a 3 that pulled them within 102-99 with 5:24 remaining.

Kevin Durant takes a shot during the Nets’ Game 4 loss to the Celtics. Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post

Durant found Irving for a 3-pointer to make it 109-106, and sank a midrange floater moments later to pull Brooklyn within 109-108.

But Jaylen Brown (22 points) got free for a layup that padded the lead back to three with a minute to play.

But with the Nets down 111-108 with 22 seconds remaining, Durant went to the line and had a chance to cut the lead to a point. He made the first but missed the second, and Boston came the other way. Even after forcing a Smart miss, the Nets couldn’t corral the rebound and let Al Horford get a tip-in that iced it.

Steve Nash reacts during the Nets’ Game 4 loss to the Celtics. Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post

It was a sad end to a season that started with the Nets’ original Big 3 that included Harden, the superteam that never was.

“No regrets. S–t happens,” Durant said. “No crying over spilled milk. It’s about how we can progress and get better from here. You see what we’ve been through — a lot this year. … No time to feel regret or be too pissed off about it. Find a solution to get better, proactive as an organization and get better.

“For us, we know where our mistakes were. We just try to make them into strengths. But we can’t have no regrets on what we did. S–t just played out the way it played.”