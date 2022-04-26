ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Nets swept by Celtics in first round to end disappointing season

By Brian Lewis
New York Post
 2 days ago

The Nets started the season as the betting favorites. They ended it the butt of jokes.

Brooklyn, dubbed a superteam expected to win the championship, suffered a humbling 116-112 Game 4 to the Celtics on Monday, and a first-round sweep that brought their season to an ignominious end.

The sellout crowd of 18,099 at Barclays Center watched Boston’s Jayson Tatum become a legitimate superstar right in front of their eyes, outplaying Kevin Durant over this series and dueling him to a standstill on Monday to close out a 4-0 series win for the Celtics.

“Just disappointment, sadness but also more importantly on the positive side is motivation. It’s just burning in my heart right now,” Kyrie Irving said. “I know so many people wanted to see us fail at this juncture, picked us as contenders and have so much to say at this point. So I’m just using that as fuel for the summer.”

It marked a bitter final chapter in an unpredictable and unprecedented season that had more melodrama than even bad reality TV could muster. Except it was real.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EqRRD_0fK3OJB500
Kevin Durant
Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post

From Irving’s vaccine refusal and absence to James Harden’s trade demand to Ben Simmons’ physical and mental woes, it was a wild ride that eventually went off the rails.

Simmons, as he had been for the first three games of this series, wasn’t on the bench to watch this debacle.

The Celtics go on to the second round to face the 76ers or Raptors. The underachieving Nets go on to an early offseason to face some tough questions.

Durant finally broke out of a series-long shooting slump with a game-high 39 points, but had a costly missed free throw with 22 seconds left. And that paled in comparison with young center Nic Claxton going 1-of-11 at the stripe, which may have proved the difference.

Seth Curry added 23 points on 5 of 9 from deep, while Irving added 20.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bsv1y_0fK3OJB500
Kyrie Irving
Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post

“There’s a lot of stuff that factors in to why we lose, but they were just a better team,” Durant said. “They played that way.”

That’s an understatement. Tatum led the Celtics with 29 points before fouling out. Boston outrebounded the Nets and went 16 of 19 at the line, doing the little things Brooklyn didn’t.

“I’m the guy who doesn’t need excuses. I’ve been part of the teams that we didn’t look for that and I’m not for those excuses,” Goran Dragic said. “We’re just not good enough and they were just better.”

The Nets played Andre Drummond only three minutes and gave playing time to Claxton.

And after going small often throughout, they still didn’t get great spacing and couldn’t handle Tatum on the wings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TLMET_0fK3OJB500
Jaylen Brown goes up for a shot as Nic Claxton defends.
Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post

Brooklyn trailed by as much as 15, and was down 90-78 after the third quarter, but forced the Celtics to use a timeout when the Nets got three quick buckets to open the fourth.

A Durant fadeaway pulled Brooklyn within 90-84 just 1:52 into the fourth. But the Nets couldn’t string together enough stops to get over the hump.

A 3-pointer by Marcus Smart (20 points and a game-high 11 assists) left the Nets down 101-91 with 6:54 left.

Brooklyn had a last gasp rally, an 8-1 run. Durant found Dragic for a 3 that pulled them within 102-99 with 5:24 remaining.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PLKdq_0fK3OJB500
Kevin Durant takes a shot during the Nets’ Game 4 loss to the Celtics.
Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post

Durant found Irving for a 3-pointer to make it 109-106, and sank a midrange floater moments later to pull Brooklyn within 109-108.

But Jaylen Brown (22 points) got free for a layup that padded the lead back to three with a minute to play.

But with the Nets down 111-108 with 22 seconds remaining, Durant went to the line and had a chance to cut the lead to a point. He made the first but missed the second, and Boston came the other way. Even after forcing a Smart miss, the Nets couldn’t corral the rebound and let Al Horford get a tip-in that iced it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rlDVc_0fK3OJB500
Steve Nash reacts during the Nets’ Game 4 loss to the Celtics.
Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post

It was a sad end to a season that started with the Nets’ original Big 3 that included Harden, the superteam that never was.

“No regrets. S–t happens,” Durant said. “No crying over spilled milk. It’s about how we can progress and get better from here. You see what we’ve been through — a lot this year. … No time to feel regret or be too pissed off about it. Find a solution to get better, proactive as an organization and get better.

“For us, we know where our mistakes were. We just try to make them into strengths. But we can’t have no regrets on what we did. S–t just played out the way it played.”

Comments / 0

fadeawayworld.net

Isiah Thomas Says LeBron James And Kevin Durant Can’t Be Considered The Top Players In The NBA Anymore: “One Got Swept And One Didn’t Even Make The Play-In.”

For the first time in 15 years, both Kevin Durant and LeBron James will not be participating in the second round of the playoffs or higher. LeBron James and the Lakers had an abysmal season, as they missed the playoffs altogether. Whereas Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets were absolutely dominated by the Boston Celtics in their first-round series, getting swept in 4 games and being the first team knocked out.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Goran Dragic Admits It Was Difficult Playing For The Brooklyn Nets: "Every Day There Was Something Different, Something Difficult."

Goran Dragic joined the Brooklyn Nets after getting bought out by the San Antonio Spurs following his trade from the Toronto Raptors. He was supposed to be another weapon for the Nets off the bench but failed to make an impact on a team that was disjointed for almost the entirety of the season. And now the opportunity seems to have gone, with the Nets getting swept in the first round by the Boston Celtics.
BROOKLYN, NY
fadeawayworld.net

Russell Westbrook Removes All Los Angeles Lakers Posts And Mentions From His Instagram: "He Is Done With The Lakers"

Russell Westbrook was in for a tough challenge in Los Angeles when he joined the Lakers. But fans did not expect his season to be as bad as it was. Westbrook looked quite poor in the purple and gold, and he and the franchise ended up missing the playoffs. Westbrook has been blamed for many of the problems the team had over the course of the season. And it appears he is ready to move on, at least if his Instagram is anything to go by.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

NBA odds: How the Brooklyn Nets' odds moved throughout the season

The Brooklyn Nets were the oddsmakers' favorites to win it all at the beginning of the season (+240 at FOX Bet). Their Big 3 was supposed to get the job done; the post-trade core was built to stop the bleeding. But Boston bounced Brooklyn from the playoffs and bettors who took the Nets to win it all are wondering what went wrong.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Big Lead

Charles Barkley Responds to Kevin Durant's Social Media Attacks

Charles Barkley and the Inside the NBA crew addressed the ongoing war of words/tweets/Instagram stories they've had with Kevin Durant. Specifically Barkley went at Durant for singling him out for his Houston Rockets days. Here's the segment:. Barkley is correct that he could bring up Durant's time with the Oklahoma...
NBA
Yardbarker

Jaylen Brown feasted on his matchup advantage against the Nets

It's the fourth quarter of Game 3 between the Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets last Saturday. Boston carries a slim 81-76 advantage with 9:30 left in the contest. Jayson Tatum has drawn the Nets' attention, and though he would ultimately finish with 39 points, had made just 8 of 21 shot attempts through the first three frames.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Celtics Talk: Eddie House breaks down Celtics' 3-0 start vs. Nets

On the latest episode of Celtics Talk, Chris Forsberg is joined by 2008 NBA Champion Eddie House to discuss whether or not the Boston Celtics can indeed finish off a four-game sweep of the Brooklyn Nets in the Eastern Conference quarterfinals. Though the Celtics are hardly blowing the Nets out,...
BOSTON, MA
New York City, NY
